City of Racine limits mass gatherings through July 31
The City of Racine Public Health Department on Tuesday issued an order limiting mass gatherings of people through July 31.

The orders applies to planned and spontaneous public events, including festivals, block parties, use of city park pavilions and all other events which require city approval or permits, according to a City of Racine news release.

According to the order, mass gatherings of any kind outside of a household unit are not allowed through July 31.

“As we continue to address the spread of COVID-19 in the community, we know that large gatherings present a direct threat to public health. One asymptomatic individual can infect dozens or more people and cause an outbreak," Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said.

Events scheduled to occur after July 31 will be reviewed by the public health department in the coming weeks and approval or denial of those events will be based on the best data relating to the prevalence and spread of COVID-19 in the community.

As of Monday, more than 700 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department, which also includes Wind Point and Elmwood Park. There are another 355 confirmed cases in the rest of the county, and 20 deaths countywide.

 
 
