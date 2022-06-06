City offers certification reimbursements in seeking summer pool lifeguards

The City of Kenosha is accepting applications for lifeguards to work at the city's two public pools (located at Washington Park and Anderson Park) from June to August.

Lifeguard salary is $12.58 to $14.15 per hour.

The City of Kenosha will reimburse lifeguards up to $125, for those who complete and pass the American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification or (Re)certification and complete 30 working days. Please note that employees must sign the Lifeguard (Re)Certification Agreement prior to being reimbursed.

Candidates selected for interviews will be provided additional information.

The muncipal swimming pools will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, beginning June 14, weather and water quality conditions permitting.

Lifeguards work up to 48 hours per week, and are required to work evenings, weekends and holidays. Lifeguards may be scheduled to work between the two pool locations.

Lifeguard duties include: supervision of the swimming area to maintain order and protect swimmers from accidents or drowning; enforce swimming rules and regulations; maintain and clean pools and surrounding areas.

