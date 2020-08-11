You have permission to edit this article.
City offers special curb-side pick-up of branches following storm
City offers special curb-side pick-up of branches following storm

  • Updated
Storm Damage

Washington Road and 21st Avenue 

 Mike Johnson

To assist with storm clean-up, the City of Kenosha waste division will offer a special curb-side pick-up of branches this week.

Residents should pile the branches near the curb, and must call the Department of Public Works to arrange for a collection at 262-653-4050.

City residents also may opt to drop off branches at the yard waste/brush drop-off site, 4071 88th Ave. (Hwy. H.) The site's normal hours of operation are 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, excluding holidays. 

