City offers special curb-side pick-up of branches following storm

To assist with storm clean-up, the City of Kenosha waste division will offer a special curb-side pick-up of branches this week.

Residents should pile the branches near the curb, and must call the Department of Public Works to arrange for a collection at 262-653-4050.

City residents also may opt to drop off branches at the yard waste/brush drop-off site, 4071 88th Ave. (Hwy. H.) The site's normal hours of operation are 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, excluding holidays.

