City officials rip Froedtert, demand reversal

The Kenosha City Council unanimously passed a resolution Monday to urge Froedtert South's Board of Directors to reverse a decision to shut down the critical care unit at the hospital's downtown campus, 6308 Eighth Ave.
The resolution, sponsored by Ald. Kurt Wilson and co-sponsored by several other aldermen, generated lengthy discussion and overwhelming support on Monday.
City officials debated Froedtert South's decision-making and questioned the hospital's integrity and overall commitment to the community.
"For over 110 years, residents of the city of Kenosha supported this hospital," Wilson said. "As this population ages and the city expects a huge expansion with the downtown development, the life-saving services that have given them some solace have been moved a (significant) distance. I can't help but wonder if this decision is just not one of greed. I don't believe it was made in the best interest of the citizens."
In late January, Froedtert South closed its critical care unit at its downtown hospital, redirecting those patients to its Pleasant Prairie facility roughly 6 miles away.
The move is the first step toward upgrading Froedtert’s emergency care services, according to Ric Schmidt, Froedtert South president and CEO.
The change affects emergency cardiac patients and ambulance calls but does not close emergency care operations at the hospital.
Future plans call for a Level II trauma center at Pleasant Prairie (St. Catherine’s), 9555 76th St., which would be an upgrade, as the hospital is currently a Level III trauma center.
Froedtert officials were not at the meeting, and calls to Froedtert were not returned by press time.
Last month, Schmidt sought to allay concerns, saying patient care would not be compromised.
“The ER is definitely not closing,” Schmidt said. “Critical care will be there, but not necessarily all on one floor.”
Concerns over critical care services available at Froedtert’s downtown Kenosha hospital had emerged after the news that its cardiac care unit closed.
“Both Kenosha and St. Catherine’s Pleasant Prairie offer two full emergency departments,” he said. “The belief there are no intensive care nurses (at Kenosha hospital) is false.”
City officials concerned
City officials expressed major concerns over increased emergency travel times, noting extensive study that has gone into the staffing of ambulances and fire stations based on hospital services.
To complicate matters, Highway 50 (75th Street), the major route used to the Pleasant Prairie campus, is scheduled for major reconstruction next fall between 43rd and 116th avenues.
"The thing that struck me most, which was very upsetting when this whole thing came about, is nobody was really involved in this decision," said Ald. David Bogdala, who drafted an amendment to the resolution encouraging local residents to contact Schmidt directly.
"When we made decisions where we were going to be building a new fire station, all of that data was made and decisions were made on where our hospitals were. It was made to make sure we had better med unit coverage across the city. The problem is now they've changed the equation. I don't know what that's going to do. It's going to have an adverse impact."
Bogdala said 80 percent of local heart attack patients were previously transported to the downtown hospital. He said the decision to move the critical care unit affects the entire city, not just downtown residents.
"Every one of those med units will have to be out of their districts longer," Bogdala said. "This puts more burden on our already overburdened fire department."
Little notification
Kenosha Fire Chief Charles Leipzig said he was contacted by Froedtert South in mid-January and was given three days notice to make any necessary adjustments.
Leipzig appealed the notification and was granted an additional 10 days to prepare his entire department.
"Three days is ridiculous to get us to understand and to adapt," Leipzig said. "We'll have to monitor this on a continuous basis and adapt as we can."
Ald. Jack Rose said Froedtert's decision adds to the list of its many questionable moves. Rose, a board member for the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Kenosha County, protested Froedtert's decision to close its psychiatric ward and has since fought adamantly for its reinstatement.
"It's been too many years that Froedtert has driven the bus in our community for health care," Rose said. "This is a lot bigger than one hospital and one individual."
Ald. Rocco LaMacchia is employed at Froedtert South. He said he's talked to several hospital executives and encouraged them to reverse their decision, all to no avail.
"We could have 10,000 names on this (resolution), and I can tell you right now, it's not going to help," LaMacchia said. "There is a method behind (Schmidt's) madness. I wish I knew what it was. I've talked to every vice president I know and they tried to convince him, and it hasn't worked. I'm proud to put my name on (the resolution). I wish we could do more."
Some aldermen offered the resolution as a "second chance" for Froedtert and a means for it to reconsider. Others continued to attack the decision.
'Irresponsible decision'
"This is a very irresponsible decision by Froedtert," Ald. Keith Rosenberg said. "I have a nursing home, several assisted living facilities (in my district). My next door neighbor has been picked up my Med 2 several times. Minutes means lives. Hopefully we can get them to come to their senses.
"It boggles my mind. It comes down to corporate greed. There's something fishy here. Why can't they support both (hospitals)? They're making millions and millions of dollars."
Ald. Jan Michalski told a personal story showing the importance of the downtown hospital.
"A couple of years ago, I had to call an ambulance for my wife," Michalski said. "Paramedics took her to the nearest emergency room in downtown Kenosha. I was told by the doctors that a few more minutes, she might not have survived.
"If she had to go all the way to Froedtert (Pleasant Prairie), I'd be a widower."
