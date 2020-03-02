City officials rip Froedtert, demand reversal

"Three days is ridiculous to get us to understand and to adapt," Leipzig said. "We'll have to monitor this on a continuous basis and adapt as we can."

Ald. Jack Rose said Froedtert's decision adds to the list of its many questionable moves. Rose, a board member for the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Kenosha County, protested Froedtert's decision to close its psychiatric ward and has since fought adamantly for its reinstatement.

"It's been too many years that Froedtert has driven the bus in our community for health care," Rose said. "This is a lot bigger than one hospital and one individual."

Ald. Rocco LaMacchia is employed at Froedtert South. He said he's talked to several hospital executives and encouraged them to reverse their decision, all to no avail.

"We could have 10,000 names on this (resolution), and I can tell you right now, it's not going to help," LaMacchia said. "There is a method behind (Schmidt's) madness. I wish I knew what it was. I've talked to every vice president I know and they tried to convince him, and it hasn't worked. I'm proud to put my name on (the resolution). I wish we could do more."

Some aldermen offered the resolution as a "second chance" for Froedtert and a means for it to reconsider. Others continued to attack the decision.