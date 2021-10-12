City panel: Kenosha County Pike River south branch restoration plan a 'win-win'

A Kenosha County project that aims to restore deteriorating areas of the Pike River’s south branch, including a portion that flows through Kenosha’s west side, received the support of a panel overseeing the city’s storm water concerns.

The South Branch Rehabilitation Project, a $10 million undertaking for which the county has received funding through the Army Corps of Engineers and is managed by the non-profit Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network, would reconnect the floodplain and provide nearly 50 million gallons of additional flood storage. The resolution was unanimously supported by the city’s Stormwater Utility Committee on Monday night.

“I just want to be very clear, there is no financial commitment on the city’s part. This is strictly funded by the county, as well as other funding sources they may have,” said Ald. David Bogdala, the committee’s vice-chairman, who authored the supporting resolution for the project.

The project is included in the county budget for next year, as proposed by County Executive Jim Kreuser.

Bogdala, who represents the 17th District on the city’s west side, where part of the south branch flows, said the project is a “win-win” opportunity not just for the city but also for surrounding municipalities.