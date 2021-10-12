City panel: Kenosha County Pike River south branch restoration plan a 'win-win'

A Kenosha County project that aims to restore deteriorating areas of the Pike River’s south branch, including a portion that flows through Kenosha’s west side, received the support of a panel overseeing the city’s storm water concerns.
The South Branch Rehabilitation Project, a $10 million undertaking for which the county has received funding through the Army Corps of Engineers and is managed by the non-profit Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network, would reconnect the floodplain and provide nearly 50 million gallons of additional flood storage. The resolution was unanimously supported by the city’s Stormwater Utility Committee on Monday night.
“I just want to be very clear, there is no financial commitment on the city’s part. This is strictly funded by the county, as well as other funding sources they may have,” said Ald. David Bogdala, the committee’s vice-chairman, who authored the supporting resolution for the project.
The project is included in the county budget for next year, as proposed by County Executive Jim Kreuser.
Bogdala, who represents the 17th District on the city’s west side, where part of the south branch flows, said the project is a “win-win” opportunity not just for the city but also for surrounding municipalities.
The south branch of the Pike River begins south of the Kenosha Regional Airport near the intersection of highways 50 and H in Kenosha. It flows north-northeast for 7.8 miles before joining with the Pike River immediately west of Petrifying Springs Park, according to a detailed watershed restoration plan report by Root-Pike WIN.
Three years ago, the watershed preservation organization completed a restoration of the river’s north branch in Mount Pleasant, improving water quality and wildlife habitats. The second phase of restoration, of streambanks at Kenosha County’s Petrifying Springs Park in Somers, was completed this year. The county will mark the restoration with a ribbon-cutting at the site on Friday.
Once the entire corridor is complete, new land and water features known as “green infrastructure” would relieve flooding pressure on downstream properties. The local project would restore areas along six “reaches” of the south branch, where erosion, occluded channels, invasive plants, tree and other debris and sedimentation have contributed to its degradation over many years. A reach is a stream or section of river that flows up into land.
Includes trail
In addition to reducing flooding, erosion and pollution loads, the project would include the installation of a multi-purpose trail for walking, running and biking alongside the river that would provide access to the nature areas. The trail is proposed to start at Highway K (60th Street) and would extend north to Highway S.
Ald. Dominic Ruffalo, who represents the city’s 16th District, expressed enthusiasm for the recreational opportunities.
“They’re going to put the bike path in there so I could run all the way to Wal-Mart if I wanted to,” said Ruffalo, an avid runner. “It’s got my wholehearted support.”
The conceptual plans for future phases would also extend the trail north to Highway E, where it would connect to trail networks in other planned developments.
Ald. Bruce Fox, who represents the city’s Eighth District, said that years ago when he was on the council, the issue of “cleaning out” the south branch came before the governmental body, but nothing had been done. It was clogged with trees “and who knows what else is in there,” Fox said.
According to the watershed restoration report, the river’s reach between Highway K and the airport currently contains “high debris loads,” the result of fallen trees.
“I’m just ecstatic that it’s going to be cleaned up,” Fox said. “It’s hard to say how much water really flows through there. You really can’t see it.”