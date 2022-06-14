City parks, public works panels approve Kenosha Lakefront Run, Juneteenth and a whole slew of summer festivities

Kenosha’s lakefront and Downtown areas will be brimming with a host of newly approved activities and attractions throughout the summer with events this weekend that include 5K and 10K runs and the annual Juneteenth celebration.

At separate meetings, the city’s Parks Commission and Public Works Committee unanimously approved permits Monday night for the Kenosha Lakefront Run, sponsored by 5Kevents.org, for the use of sidewalks and multi-use paths at Simmons, Kennedy, Eichelman, Pennoyer, Alford and Wolfenbuttel parks. Additionally, the event will use Celebration Place and HarborPark and will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. The event is being held in conjunction with the three-day Pop-up German Biergarten and Food Truck Rally, which was approved in December, and begins on Thursday.

The two city panels also approved the use of 13th Court between 52nd and 54th Streets for the 2022 Juneteenth Festival & Kenosha Market that take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the grounds south, across the street from Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha.

The all-day Juneteenth celebration, coordinated by Education Youth Development Outreach, the Regimen Barber Collective and other community organizations, will also include a 2-mile cancer walk that will start at 9 a.m. at Pennoyer Park and conclude on the Juneteenth festival grounds.

Other events approved by the Parks Commission include:

The Lemon Street Gallery’s use of the Southport Marina Park parking lot for the Winter Dance Party Sculpture unveiling from 4:30 to 5 p.m. on June 21.

Kmack Productions’ Harmony Fest from 5:30 to 9 p.m., June 24 at the Pennoyer Park Band Shell. The event includes a music concert and vendors to promote harmony and diversity. Headliners are musician Shamarr Allen and Underdawgz and is a fundraiser for Kenosha COR and the Kenosha Education Foundation.

Kenosha Mammoth’s Rugby Football Club request for the Harborfest 7s rugby tournament from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 9 at Kennedy Park.

Kids from Wisconsin “Big Bang Boom Tour”, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Pennoyer Park and the park’s band shell. The free event will include a two-hour performance from the iconic group.

Love Your Community’s Beach Front Arts fest from noon to 10 p.m. July 31 at Pennoyer Park, including the use of the band shell and concessions kiosks.

Kenosha Creative Space Inc.’s 2nd Annual Hispanic Heritage Fest (Festival Orgullo Hispano) from noon to 11 p.m. Sept. 17 and from noon to 5 p.m., Sept. 18 at Pennoyer Park and the band shell. Featuring a celebration of Hispanic heritage with art vendors, music, dancing and ballet folklorico

Spirit Alive church ELCA Night of Worship from 3 to 7 p.m., Sept. 25 at the Pennoyer Park band shell. The event is fundraiser for the ELCA Outreach Center of Kenosha.

The Public Works Committee also approved the following festivals:

Kenosha Make Music Day 2022, from noon to 11 p.m., June 21, at 57th Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues. The event will consist of free live music with concerts on the streets, sidewalks and parks across the city on the longest day of the year.

Keep Kenosha Beautiful – Garden Walk including Union Park, My Little Garden, Firemen’s Park, 1866 Lighthouse, Tot Park and Lunch Bunch Triangle from 5 to 7 p.m., July 14.

Kenosha Creative Fest 2022, from noon to 11 p.m., July 23, at 57th Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues, featuring free art festival and live music.

Mary Lou & and Arthur F. Mahone Fund’s HarborPark Jazz Rhythm & Blues music event, 12:30 to 10 p.m. Aug. 20, at Celebration Place including the closure of Italiana Circle at Calabria Way.

Kenosha Rock N’ Roll Circus 2022, from noon to 11 p.m., Aug. 20, at 57th Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues, featuring a free concert and art festival.

Cheese-A-Palooza, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sept. 3-4, at HarborPark along 54th Street from Sixth to Third Avenues. The two-day festival celebrates everything cheese.

