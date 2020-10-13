City partners with fire department and Carthage College to get flu shots to employees

Antaramian said employees aren’t required to have the flu vaccine, but are encouraged to do so.

About 80 people were vaccinated Thursday during the first day of the program, about 80 more were expected on Friday.

More critical than ever

Dr. Tom Grawey, assistant professor of emergency medicine at the Medical College of Wisconsin, said flu vaccines prevent thousands of hospitalizations and deaths each year nationally, which he said is more critical than ever this year as the nation grapples with the pandemic, and especially in Wisconsin which has one of the highest rates of infection in the United States.

Grawey said people who get the vaccine will also help protect people from the possibility of contracting COVID after having already had an immune system weakened by the flu.

“People need to be vigilant, they need to be careful,” Antaramian said of the pandemic, adding he has been frustrated by people who don’t take the danger of the illness seriously. “We need to do the common sense things to keep people safe.”

