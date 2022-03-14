 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

City plans free document shredding event on Saturday, March 26

  • Comments

The City of Kenosha will offer an opportunity for residents to shred documents free of charge at three city locations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26.

Shredding will be offered outside in the parking lots at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.; at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., and at the Kenosha Water Utility, 4401 Green Bay Road.

Kenosha residents are welcome to bring up to five bags or boxes of items to be shredded by Shred-It representatives.

Future shredding dates include: Saturday, June 25 (which also includes hard drive destruction at the Kenosha Water Utility location) and Saturday, Oct. 22.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kharkiv buildings destroyed after airstrike in Ukriane

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert