City plans free vaccines at outdoor park concerts now through August

Just past the mid-point of summer, there’s still plenty of outdoor entertainment planned in Kenosha, including free public concerts in parks through August.

As a bonus, people will be able to receive free COVID-19 vaccines an hour prior to each concert at the outdoor venues.

Adults can choose vaccines from Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson, provided through AMI at the Peanut Butter & Jam, Tuesdays at the Shell, and Kenosha Pops concerts. Children 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine with their parent’s consent.

AMI Expeditionary Healthcare provides medical services to international aid organizations, humanitarian concerns, the private sector and government agencies.

The Kenosha County Health Department plans to offer free COVID-19 vaccines at upcoming Lincoln Park Live concerts on July 28 and Aug. 11. People may choose from the Moderna, Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccines. Children 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine with their parent’s consent.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses to be fully effective; one vaccine is needed for the Johnson & Johnson brand.

The schedules include:

Tuesday at the Shell