City plans free vaccines at outdoor park concerts now through August

Just past the mid-point of summer, there’s still plenty of outdoor entertainment planned in Kenosha, including free public concerts in parks through August.
As a bonus, people will be able to receive free COVID-19 vaccines an hour prior to each concert at the outdoor venues.
Adults can choose vaccines from Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson, provided through AMI at the Peanut Butter & Jam, Tuesdays at the Shell, and Kenosha Pops concerts. Children 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine with their parent’s consent.
AMI Expeditionary Healthcare provides medical services to international aid organizations, humanitarian concerns, the private sector and government agencies.
The Kenosha County Health Department plans to offer free COVID-19 vaccines at upcoming Lincoln Park Live concerts on July 28 and Aug. 11. People may choose from the Moderna, Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccines. Children 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine with their parent’s consent.
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses to be fully effective; one vaccine is needed for the Johnson & Johnson brand.
The schedules include:
Tuesday at the Shell
Tuesdays at the Shell is held at the Pennoyer Park band shell, 3601 Seventh Ave., 6 p.m. Tuesdays weekly through Aug. 31. It is presented by Musicians Assisting Advancing Music, the City of Kenosha and Happenings Magazine. Featured performers include:
July 27 Yesterday’s Children;
August 3 Dropping Daisies;
August 10 Larry Wimmer Band;
Aug. 17 Doo Wop Daddies;
August 24 Vinyl Remix;
August 31 Boys and Toys.
Kenosha Pops Band
Kenosha Pops: Pennoyer Park band shell, 3601 Seventh Ave., 7 p.m. Wednesdays July 28 and Aug. 4; the weekly concerts feature marches and familiar concert band tunes.
Lincoln Park Live
Lincoln Park Live at Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave.; is presented by the City of Kenosha, the Mahone Fund and Snap-on Inc., 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 28; Featured performers will include Grooveline, performing R&B, country, and pop music at 6 p.m.; Betsy Ade & the Well Known Strangers at 7:30 p.m., featuring a cello infused, alternative pop/rock, with a tinge-of-country-band sound.
Lincoln Park Live at Lincoln Park will also be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11. Featured performers scheduled include: Cool Breeze at 6 p.m. with upbeat melodic sounds encompassing smooth jazz, R&B, blues, and originals. The Rafael Castro Orchestra will also perform at 7:30 p.m
Peanut Butter & Jam
Peanut Butter & Jam concerts will be at Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd Street; 6 p.m. Thursdays on the Meijer Stage, weekly through Aug. 26; presented by the City of Kenosha and Happenings Magazine. Featured performers will include:
7th Heaven, band that opened for Bon Jovi at Soldier Field and is listed at the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame, on July 29;
Megan Ruger on Aug. 5. Now performing at the Hard Rock Casino in Las Vegas, fans remember Megan from Season 6 of the “The Voice.”
Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials on Aug. 12. A multiple Blues Music Award winner, he has played every major blues festival worldwide.
Everett Dean Band on Aug. 19. Headlining in theaters and casinos, the band has appeared with some of the biggest names in show business.
Beyond the Blonde on Aug. 26. BTB is Chicago-land’s premier tribute to PINK, Gwen Stefani and Lady Gaga.
Note: Peanut Butter & Jam concerts also take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays through Aug. 26. No vaccines are offered at the early shows.