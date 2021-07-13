City plans to extend Eric Larsen's appointment as interim police chief through 2022

Longtime service

Larsen, meanwhile, has been with the department for 27 years and served as deputy chief from 2016 through April.

He said he had always planned to retire at the end of 2021 but said he agreed to stay on for another year as interim chief. Larsen said his goal during that time is to continue to work to improve the relationship between the department and the community, to mentor newly promoted supervisors and officers and to help build future leadership within the department.

“I think we’ve done a lot of good things in this past year,” Larsen said. “We’re building those relationships in the community, and it’s just about furthering those. … I would feel guilty if I left too soon.”

“We have a younger department than we have had in the past. We have young officers, young supervisors, and now is the time to really mold the future,” Larsen added, saying his focus is on working to ensure that members of the department see themselves as a part of the community.

“I would say that policing has clearly changed in the last 25 years in its roles and expectations, and the next year-and-a-half is really going to be pushing the idea of community and the sense of being part of the community.”

Under scrutiny