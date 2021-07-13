City plans to extend Eric Larsen's appointment as interim police chief through 2022

Eric Larsen, appointed interim chief of the Kenosha Police Department following the retirement of the former chief, is expected to stay on to lead the department through the end of 2022 while the city searches for a permanent replacement.
Larsen, previously second in command, was appointed interim chief by the Kenosha Police and Fire Commission when former Chief Daniel Miskinis retired in April. When Larsen took that appointment, Personnel Director Steve Stanczak said, he told the commission he planned to retire at the end of 2021. Now, Stanczak said, Larsen has agreed to extend his appointment, with the Police and Fire Commission expected to vote to confirm that next week.
Stanczak said the extension will allow Larsen to continue outreach efforts he has been spearheading in the community and to continue succession planning in the department.
“Having that continuation will serve the department far better than an immediate turnover,” Stanczak said.
Stanczak said with the extension of Larsen’s interim position, the recruitment and hiring process for a permanent replacement is not likely to begin in earnest until next spring. Stanczak said the commission is focused for now on hiring a new chief for the Kenosha Fire Department. The former fire chief retired at the end of 2020.
Additionally, the commission is also expected to appoint Thomas Hansche as the Police Department’s new deputy chief at its meeting next week. Hansche is currently the department’s inspector, or third in command. Larsen said he recommended Hansche be promoted to deputy chief.
Longtime service
Larsen, meanwhile, has been with the department for 27 years and served as deputy chief from 2016 through April.
He said he had always planned to retire at the end of 2021 but said he agreed to stay on for another year as interim chief. Larsen said his goal during that time is to continue to work to improve the relationship between the department and the community, to mentor newly promoted supervisors and officers and to help build future leadership within the department.
“I think we’ve done a lot of good things in this past year,” Larsen said. “We’re building those relationships in the community, and it’s just about furthering those. … I would feel guilty if I left too soon.”
“We have a younger department than we have had in the past. We have young officers, young supervisors, and now is the time to really mold the future,” Larsen added, saying his focus is on working to ensure that members of the department see themselves as a part of the community.
“I would say that policing has clearly changed in the last 25 years in its roles and expectations, and the next year-and-a-half is really going to be pushing the idea of community and the sense of being part of the community.”
Under scrutiny
The Kenosha Police Department has been under intense focus since the shooting of Jacob Blake last August and the protest and rioting that followed. At the same time, the department has been working to combat an increase in violent crime in the city, with the number of shots fired calls climbing 180 percent from 2018 through 2020 and Kenosha County seeing a record number of homicides during the first six months of 2021.
Larsen has been very active in community outreach, both in the areas of improving relationships between police and residents and in addressing neighborhood violence. He has been meeting regularly with local activists, including meeting weekly with the group that created KCOR, or the Kenosha Coalition Organization Resolution, that plans to use trained volunteers to combat violence, improve neighborhoods and address structural racism. Larsen said he’s been inspired by the commitment of volunteers, saying “their level of commitment is incredible.”
The Police and Fire Commission is expected to vote at its July 20 meeting on the Hansche appointment and on extending Larsen’s appointment as interim chief.