City, police department need 'dramatic and practical' reform, according to listening sessions

The city has engaged the Zeidler Group, a Milwaukee-based non-profit organization, to assist with community meetings that will take place later this month through virtual forums, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Antaramian said the first community meeting will be on police-community relations. A meeting date has yet to be scheduled.

The Zeidler Group’s mission is to “foster civil dialogue and invite trust in the midst of differences.” It currently has more than 400 facilitators trained to help communities with the vision of increasing understanding and healthy exchanges of ideas, according to its website.

Calling on city leaders

At city listening sessions, speakers called on Antaramian and law enforcement leadership, including Police Chief Daniel Miskinis, to address police brutality and the need for better police training, including de-escalating situations, recognizing implicit bias and dealing with people who have mental health challenges.

Body cameras, better accountability, evaluations and screening of officer candidates were also emphasized. Hiring and retaining a diverse police force was a common theme, as well.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}