City polling place plans OK'd amid concerns over fewer voting venues; mayor says new sites to be added

"There have been a number of statements made that are somewhat confusing so I want to clarify for everyone here," said Antaramian. "First off, we have 10 locations from the last election. We are looking to expand those locations, but under the state law we are required to put the ward map together.

"Once the ward map is together, we are required to place in that ward map locations that we know are accepted. So, that's what we've done," .

The mayor said the city administration has made requests to a number of facilities.

"But (we) have not heard back from all of them yet and therefore, we could not put them into the polling (locations)," he said. "And, I will not embarrass someone who decides they don't want to be a polling location."

Antaramian said that officials of Journey Church, had, in fact, accepted invitation to be a city polling site on Monday. The mayor said he was also frustrated with the misinformation and speculation.

"So to make it clear, the city is looking to add more locations than the 10 we already have. The city has made requests to a number of entities. Not all of them will say yes to us because many have decided they do not wish to deal with COVID," he said.

Gradually increasing polling locations

