City polling place plans OK'd amid concerns over fewer voting venues; mayor says new sites to be added

The Kenosha City Council unanimously supported a plan that will allow an increase in voting sites as groups give their approval to use their locations. The city currently uses 10 polling sites for the municipality’s 60 wards.
The council's Monday evening decision, however, came with concerns from residents who said they believed that the city would be permanently reducing the number of voting sites.
The new plan includes redistricted boundaries for the wards accommodated in each of the 10 sites. All but one polling place is in a building owned by a local government entity.
During the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago, what was once 22 voting sites was reduced to 10 as city officials dealt with the lack of staffing at the polls. In addition, several locations, including Kenosha Unified schools, once a staple of voting venues, were no longer available due to COVID-19 and out of safety concerns for students. City officials, including Mayor John Antaramian, said the reduction was not intended to be permanent.
Public comments
“I understand Mr. Antaramian. I understand now, why it’s going down. I know that some places don’t want to do it anymore. And, hopefully we can rectify that and find more places to do it,” Kathryn Woods, a resident said during public comments prior to the council vote.
Woods said that she feared that reducing the number polling places would increase mail-in, absentee ballots.
“I don’t think that’s the way to go,” she said adding she preferred to vote in person.
Michael Santoro said it was the city’s job to ensure that it maintain 22 open sites. Santoro said he didn’t want the absentee balloting issues that have led to voter fraud in places like Arizona.
“It is not an excuse for a site to say that they don’t want it. Closing it down because of COVID, that’s their right. However, it’s your job as a council to find other options,” he said.
Addressing misinformation
Antaramian, who rarely addresses speakers directly after public comments said he felt compelled to speak because of misinformation about what the city intends to do.
Earlier, an "action alert" from the chair of the Republican Party of Kenosha County Erin Decker, indicated that the mayor had intended to "permanently" reduce polling sites to 10 and, in effect, was attempting to pass a plan that would "suppress" their vote. She urged people to show up at the meeting. Among the sites targeted for elimination, according to the alert, were two churches, Kenosha Bible Church and Journey Church, which has been one of the largest private polling sites in the city, as well as the Kenosha Unified Educational Support Center.
"There have been a number of statements made that are somewhat confusing so I want to clarify for everyone here," said Antaramian. "First off, we have 10 locations from the last election. We are looking to expand those locations, but under the state law we are required to put the ward map together.
"Once the ward map is together, we are required to place in that ward map locations that we know are accepted. So, that's what we've done," .
The mayor said the city administration has made requests to a number of facilities.
"But (we) have not heard back from all of them yet and therefore, we could not put them into the polling (locations)," he said. "And, I will not embarrass someone who decides they don't want to be a polling location."
Antaramian said that officials of Journey Church, had, in fact, accepted invitation to be a city polling site on Monday. The mayor said he was also frustrated with the misinformation and speculation.
"So to make it clear, the city is looking to add more locations than the 10 we already have. The city has made requests to a number of entities. Not all of them will say yes to us because many have decided they do not wish to deal with COVID," he said.
Gradually increasing polling locations
Antaramian added that he has met with both Republican and Democrat groups about the number of polling sites for the city. Antaramian said the plan is to gradually increase the number of sites to 17 because he had no guarantee people would want to work the polls based staffing issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic
Antaramian said other locations would be added to the polling location map and wards would be modified before the end of the year.
Decker, who was reached late Monday, said the resolution for establishing the polling sites does not mention whether the locations were temporary or that more sites would be added. She alleged city officials, who had met with the polling chairs of both parties, were trying to reduce polling sites to five and "got found out" and were now "back tracking."
"Well that's baloney," Antaramian said. "That never happened."
Matt Augustine, the polling chair for local Republicans, who was reached late Monday said he believes city officials aimed to reduce the number polling places and leave it at 10 even after the pandemic. His Democratic counterpart Ann Wilson, who attended the meeting with the mayor and the city clerk told city officials that they wanted more voter sites. Wilson said the city had no intention of further reducing the number of sites. Both representatives, said they agreed that most voters enjoy voting in person because of the social aspects, as well as, fulfilling their civic duty.
Need for more poll workers
Ald. David Bogdala, who was contacted by a constituent about the action alert, said he didn't fault residents who spoke out. He said that unfortunately, the person who sent the alert reached out to no one in city government that he is aware of. Bogdala said he chuckled when he saw the e-mail alert because it wasn't true.
"We're not doing that," he said. "We're not closing sites."
Following the meeting, he said he hopes the discussion raised awareness about staffing needs at polling locations.
"I hope this will allow the folks in Kenosha who care about elections, or that want to help, that this will help drive up the numbers of volunteers for the election come April," he said.
Polling locations
According to the plan, which is subject to change as polling locations are added, voting sites and corresponding wards are:
Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road: 34, 35, 36, 37
Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.: 26, 32, 33, 38, 39, 61, 62
Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 1st Ave.: 22, 23, 24, 25
Lincoln Park Oribiletti Center, 6900 18th Ave.: 27, 28, 30, 31
Senior Citizen Center, 2717 67th St.: 29, 40, 41, 42, 43, 47, 48, 49
Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.: 1, 2, 3, 4, 10, 11
The Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Ave.: 8, 9, 12