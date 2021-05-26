City pools, splash pads set to open on June 15

The city's two public swimming pools at Anderson Park and Washington Park are scheduled to open for the season at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, dependent on good weather.
Regular pool hours will be 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The pools will be closed on Mondays and the Fourth of July.
In addition, the splash pads in city parks are scheduled to open for the season on Tuesday, June 15. Splash pads are located at Roosevelt Park, Schulte Park and the Southport Marina Park.
Season passes
Season pool passes will be available for purchase beginning Monday, June 7, at City Hall, 625 52nd St., in the hallway outside Department of Public Works Room 305. Season pool passes can be purchased from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is a discount for purchasing passes before June 21. Costs for city residents are $60 for a single pass; $120 for a group pass of up to five family members or friends and $15 for each additional person on a group pass (maximum of three). Cost for non-residents is $65 for a single pass; $185 for a group pass of up to five and $20 for each additional person on a group pass.
After June 21, the costs increase for city residents as follows: $65 for a single pass; $130 for a group pass of up to five and $20 for each additional person on a group pass. After June 21, the costs increase for non-residents as follows: $89 for a single pool pass; $190 for a group pass and $25 for each additional person on a group pass.
Each person on the season pool pass is required to be present to have a photo taken for the pass, and an adult must be present. Groups of more than five people are required to make an appointment for their photos by calling the Department of Public Works at 262-653-4050.
Swim coupons good for five visits also are available for $20. Daily pool fees are $5 for individuals age 3 and older and $3 for adults age 60 and older. The daily fee for non-swimming adults is $3. Children age 2 and younger are admitted free with a paid adult (maximum of three children per adult).
Pool passes can now be purchased using credit or debit cards. A convenience fee is added when using credit or debit cards.
For questions about pool operations, contact the Department of Public Works at 262-653-4050.