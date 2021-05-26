City pools, splash pads set to open on June 15

The city's two public swimming pools at Anderson Park and Washington Park are scheduled to open for the season at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, dependent on good weather.

Regular pool hours will be 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The pools will be closed on Mondays and the Fourth of July.

In addition, the splash pads in city parks are scheduled to open for the season on Tuesday, June 15. Splash pads are located at Roosevelt Park, Schulte Park and the Southport Marina Park.

Season passes

Season pool passes will be available for purchase beginning Monday, June 7, at City Hall, 625 52nd St., in the hallway outside Department of Public Works Room 305. Season pool passes can be purchased from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is a discount for purchasing passes before June 21. Costs for city residents are $60 for a single pass; $120 for a group pass of up to five family members or friends and $15 for each additional person on a group pass (maximum of three). Cost for non-residents is $65 for a single pass; $185 for a group pass of up to five and $20 for each additional person on a group pass.