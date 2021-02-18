City posting fire chief position Monday

The application process will follow a number of steps.

Applications will be accepted for 60 days from Monday, followed by a review period, a panel interview, assessment process, the awarding of veteran preference points (if applicable) and a review by the Police and Fire Commission.

From there, an outside panel will be used to make final recommendations, Stanczak said.

“What is typical in all of our recruitments in the city, in particular with mid, upper and department head positions, is that we almost always employ outside interview panelists,” he said. “There will be technical experts. In this case, it would be likely to be two or three fire chiefs from different locales.

“From that, they would vet some of these candidates before they are then certified to the police and fire commission.”

Stanczak said he doesn’t expect the position to be filled until maybe June.

To be considered, applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university in fire science, public or business administration or a related field. Also required is background and experience as a fire chief, assistant fire chief or a rank of lieutenant or higher for a minimum of five years in a municipal fire department.