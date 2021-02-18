City posting fire chief position Monday

The search for the next fire chief in the City of Kenosha officially begins Monday.
After originally being planned for March 1, the city will post the position for 60 days Monday, following a brief discussion at Tuesday morning’s Police and Fire Commission meeting.
The city is seeking former Chief Charles Leipzig’s replacement. Leipzig, who served as chief the past four years and began his career as a firefighter at 23-years-old, retired Dec. 31.
Deputy Chief Chris Bigley has served as interim chief since Jan. 1.
According to the posting, which also will be part of a nationwide search, the position pays between $110,988 and $142,692 a year. Whoever is selected will serve on an acting appointment for up to one year.
City of Kenosha Human Resources Director Steve Stanczak said the posting also will be available at NEOGOV/governmentjobs.com, an online tracking system that reaches as many as 2,000 local governments.
The posting also will go to indeed.com, along with other professional firefighter publications, Stanczak said.
Within three months of completing the probationary period, the new chief will be required to live within Kenosha or Racine County, Franklin, Oak Creek or South Milwaukee. The posting states the new chief may not reside in the Town of Waterford, but the Village of Waterford would meet the residency requirement.
The application process will follow a number of steps.
Applications will be accepted for 60 days from Monday, followed by a review period, a panel interview, assessment process, the awarding of veteran preference points (if applicable) and a review by the Police and Fire Commission.
From there, an outside panel will be used to make final recommendations, Stanczak said.
“What is typical in all of our recruitments in the city, in particular with mid, upper and department head positions, is that we almost always employ outside interview panelists,” he said. “There will be technical experts. In this case, it would be likely to be two or three fire chiefs from different locales.
“From that, they would vet some of these candidates before they are then certified to the police and fire commission.”
Stanczak said he doesn’t expect the position to be filled until maybe June.
To be considered, applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university in fire science, public or business administration or a related field. Also required is background and experience as a fire chief, assistant fire chief or a rank of lieutenant or higher for a minimum of five years in a municipal fire department.
Certification as an Emergency Medical Technician also is required.
The posting lists a number of other requirements, along with several supplemental questions that will be used to hone in on the more qualified candidates, Stanczak said.
“Those will serve as a secondary filter for us,” he said.
Timing questioned
During Tuesday’s meeting, held by teleconference because of the pandemic, commissioners expressed concern about the original plan to hold off posting the job until March 1.
“Why are we waiting to the first of March to post it, if it’s ready to go now?” Commissioner Geri Cucunato asked.
Stanczak, in response to that question, said there was nothing stopping the city from moving forward, even though some of the details with regard to the assessment center had yet to be ironed out.
But beyond that, Stanczak said he was comfortable bumping the posting up to Monday.
“Nothing really precludes us from posting it next week,” he said.
Applications can be filed online no later than 4:30 p.m. for 60 days from Monday online at www.kenosha.org.