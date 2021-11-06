City reminds residents only approved trash, recycling containers are to be used

City residents are reminded to use only the trash and recycling carts for automated collection provided by the city; no other containers may be used.

Tan carts are designated for trash, which must be bagged. Blue carts are designated for recycling, which must be loose and NOT in bags. Any trash and/or recyclables left outside the carts will not be collected. Automated carts must not be filled so that the lid cannot be closed.

Except for designations provided by the city, automated carts must not be marked, tagged, or otherwise individually identified as property of a person, such as, but not limited to, spray paint markings, stickers, address numbers, carved letters or addresses. Automated carts also must not be destroyed, mangled, modified or altered in any form.

Carts must be placed at the end of the driveway by 6 a.m. on collection days — and no earlier than 6:30 p.m. the day prior to collection. Carts must be removed from the public right of way by 8 a.m. the day following collection and properly stored, per city ordinance.

Arrangements for collection from elderly and handicapped residents remain the same.