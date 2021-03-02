City renews efforts to develop single-family home sites in Wilson Heights

The city is renewing efforts to find qualified developers to construct a half dozen owner-occupied, single-family homes in Wilson Heights where an even larger redevelopment commitment has been underway for the past 13 years.

With the latest requests for proposals approved and issued by the city’s redevelopment authority last week, a developer would be expected to acquire the project site north of 50th Street between 37th and 38th Avenues, but would not have to begin construction until the spring of 2022.

“It’s already into the first quarter and they’ve probably already figured out what they’re building this year,” Zohrab Khaligian, community redevelopment specialist for the city, said Monday.

But that gives prospective builders the opportunity to look at what they could do with the property and plenty of time plan for 2022, he said.

Two years ago, when community redevelopment officials put out their last request for proposals for the site in the Wilson Redevelopment Project Area on the city's northwest side, there were no takers.

“We had about three or four developers that came in,” he said. None of them submitted proposals for development.