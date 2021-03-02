City renews efforts to develop single-family home sites in Wilson Heights

The city is renewing efforts to find qualified developers to construct a half dozen owner-occupied, single-family homes in Wilson Heights where an even larger redevelopment commitment has been underway for the past 13 years.
With the latest requests for proposals approved and issued by the city’s redevelopment authority last week, a developer would be expected to acquire the project site north of 50th Street between 37th and 38th Avenues, but would not have to begin construction until the spring of 2022.
“It’s already into the first quarter and they’ve probably already figured out what they’re building this year,” Zohrab Khaligian, community redevelopment specialist for the city, said Monday.
But that gives prospective builders the opportunity to look at what they could do with the property and plenty of time plan for 2022, he said.
Two years ago, when community redevelopment officials put out their last request for proposals for the site in the Wilson Redevelopment Project Area on the city's northwest side, there were no takers.
“We had about three or four developers that came in,” he said. None of them submitted proposals for development.
“It’s kind of a tough market there and part of it … was because the market was doing really well, and builders are like, `We’ve got places where we can build more and get higher prices’, so they’re doing the easy ones,” he said.
Area of success
At the same time, the city has seen the success of 20 homes constructed by Huxhold Builders about 15 years ago south of 45th Street at 36th, 37th and 38th avenues, on the north end of the neighborhood.
“And they sell and they’re still doing really well,” he said.
In 2018, a newer home sold for more than $200,000, in the neighborhood while other older single-family homes nearby also sold for upward of $150,000 as recently as last fall.
With the success of the Huxhold development, Khaligian is hoping the same can happen by attracting a developer for the south side of the redevelopment area.
The single-family homes would occupy a 195-foot-by-249 foot site that can be subdivided into 65 foot by 129 ½-foot lots on the vacant property upon which the Madrigrano outreach center of the Boys & Girls Club once stood and the city now owns.
Khaligian said that Habitat for Humanity has also been able to build other homes scattered throughout the neighborhood. Huxhold constructed homes over a relatively short period in a contiguous fashion, something that he believes could occur on the south end under the right conditions.
“We thought, `Let’s try to duplicate that same environment to see if we can get a builder to build there’,” he said.
Redevelopment unfolding
What is encouraging is the community efforts to address blight and reduce density. Since 2008, the city has razed 23 of the 60 quadruplex rental apartment buildings with a goal to replace them with new, owner-occupied single-family homes in the future. The neighborhood, as a result, has also seen a drop in police calls.
“By reducing the number of four-units, getting rid of the worst ones … we’ve improved the area,” he said.
Khaligian said the combination of removing the most blighted properties, along with Habitat for Humanity homes and the stability offered by the homes to the north, has the potential to attract interested developers.
Also built into the request for proposals is the ability for a developer to start out with constructing a few homes to “improve the overall neighborhood”, which could then generate additional interest.
“I would be happy if we could get a developer to build one or two,” he said.
The city has sent requests to 30 family homebuilders. A pre-bid meeting is set for March 25.
“At a minimum, we’re hoping for a dialogue,” he said. “If they don’t think they can (build), we want them to tell us what are we doing wrong and what do we need to do to further improve the area to get someone interested.”
Interested developers should contact Zohrab Khaligian, Department of City Development, 625 52nd St., Kenosha, WI 53140, (262) 653-4041, zkhaligian@kenosha.org; or visit www.kenosha.org to obtain a copy of the request for proposals. The deadline is 4 p.m. May 7.
