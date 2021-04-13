City residents encouraged to pay their property taxes online

Residents are encouraged to consider paying their city property taxes online, as the easiest and most efficient way to make payments, according to City Clerk-Treasurer Matt Krauter.

Other options include: mailing payments; dropping them off in drop boxes outside City Hall, 625 52nd St.; or paying in person at City Hall.

There is a fee of $1 to pay taxes online using a checking account routing number, and people can immediately receive a receipt. Those who mail a payment and wish to receive a receipt must enclose a self-addressed stamp envelope, in effect paying $1 in postage for the same outcome.

Beginning this spring, property taxpayers will be directed to send payments to the City of Kenosha through a P.O. box rather than the City Clerk’s Office. The bank has a system in place to process payments efficiently. Taxpayers will receive an envelope addressed to the City of Kenosha’s name with a P.O. box directed to a processing office.

Information shared last week incorrectly stated that payments would be handled through Johnson Bank.

