City residents encouraged to pay their property taxes online

Residents are encouraged to consider paying their city property taxes online, as the easiest and most efficient way to make payments, according to City Clerk-Treasurer Matt Krauter.
Other options include: mailing payments; dropping them off in drop boxes outside City Hall, 625 52nd St.; or paying in person at City Hall.
There is a fee of $1 to pay taxes online using a checking account routing number, and people can immediately receive a receipt. Those who mail a payment and wish to receive a receipt must enclose a self-addressed stamp envelope, in effect paying $1 in postage for the same outcome.
Beginning this spring, property taxpayers will be directed to send payments to the City of Kenosha through a P.O. box rather than the City Clerk’s Office. The bank has a system in place to process payments efficiently. Taxpayers will receive an envelope addressed to the City of Kenosha’s name with a P.O. box directed to a processing office.
Information shared last week incorrectly stated that payments would be handled through Johnson Bank.
SPECIAL REPORT: Forward Kenosha County Part 2 — COVID heroes and exciting developments on the horizon
The past year could be described as one of unforeseen challenges, change and resourcefulness.
Kenosha County’s residents and business community faced a pandemic, project and economic slowdowns and civil unrest and yet still there were examples of positive and significant developments.
As we all know, health care workers were -- and remain -- front and center during the pandemic. And we celebrate their courage and stamina.
But many in the county continue to look ahead to brighter days. Indeed, business has not slowed despite the challenges of 2020.
Major developments are planned or underway in Kenosha and Somers. Pleasant Prairie continues to attract businesses from Illinois and beyond.
Attached are several stories that ran in the Sunday, March 28, special section, Forward Kenosha County.
