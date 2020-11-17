City retirements: Years of experience leaving police, fire departments

To say there’s just a bit of experience leaving both the Kenosha Police and Fire Departments by the end of 2020 would be quite the understatement.
But that’s the reality, with a number of pending retirements that received unanimous Police and Fire Commission approval at its Tuesday morning meeting.
Heading the list of retirements is Kenosha Fire Chief Charles Leipzig, who will depart effective Dec. 31.
Joining Leipzig from the fire department is Emergency Medical Services Division Chief James Poltrock, who has served for 26 years. Poltrock also will depart at the end of the year.
Leipzig applauded Poltrock’s long career and the work he did, first as an acting chief of EMS in 2008, and then the efforts he put together to build that division to what it is today.
“He started as a young man under me and has blossomed from a young firefighter to a division chief who has just been very visionary,” Leipzig said. “I can’t speak enough with the forward progress he’s put our EMS division into. We are nationally recognized for a lot of different things.”
Police retirements, also effective Dec. 31, are Officer Robert Schrei Jr., Captain Christine Flahive, Detective Asllan Sinani and Criminalist Todd Thorne.
“Looking at the list of retirements, the City of Kenosha is going to lose over 120 years of law enforcement experience and decades more of experience with the fire department,” Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said.
“All of those people did a tremendous job increasing public safety in Kenosha. It’s a better place because of you, and no doubt you’ll be missed.”
Comings and goings
The commission also unanimously approved the appointment of Joshua Aquino to probationary police officer, along with fire department promotions of Lt. Wesley Djuplin to probationary fire captain, Apparatus Operator Jace Froeber to probationary lieutenant and Firefighter Jared Harmann to probationary Appartus Operator.
All the promotions are effective Dec. 1.
The commission also accepted the resignation of Police Officer Joshua Goldberg as of Oct. 30 and the termination of Police Officer Valerie Barlett as of Nov. 5.
