City retirements: Years of experience leaving police, fire departments

To say there’s just a bit of experience leaving both the Kenosha Police and Fire Departments by the end of 2020 would be quite the understatement.

But that’s the reality, with a number of pending retirements that received unanimous Police and Fire Commission approval at its Tuesday morning meeting.

Heading the list of retirements is Kenosha Fire Chief Charles Leipzig, who will depart effective Dec. 31.

Joining Leipzig from the fire department is Emergency Medical Services Division Chief James Poltrock, who has served for 26 years. Poltrock also will depart at the end of the year.

Leipzig applauded Poltrock’s long career and the work he did, first as an acting chief of EMS in 2008, and then the efforts he put together to build that division to what it is today.

“He started as a young man under me and has blossomed from a young firefighter to a division chief who has just been very visionary,” Leipzig said. “I can’t speak enough with the forward progress he’s put our EMS division into. We are nationally recognized for a lot of different things.”

Police retirements, also effective Dec. 31, are Officer Robert Schrei Jr., Captain Christine Flahive, Detective Asllan Sinani and Criminalist Todd Thorne.