City road construction projects "wrapping up" ON 60th Street, 22nd and 30th Avenues

Kenosha street construction projects on 22nd and 30th Avenues and 60th Street are expected to be completed by the end of December, depending on the weather, according to city officials.

“We’re wrapping up,” said Brian Cater, deputy director of public works for the City of Kenosha.

Work on 22nd Avenue, including finishing sidewalks and driveways and restoring topsoil and sod, is expected to be completed by mid-December. Construction on the new concrete pavement surface has been completed.

“We’re looking at opening that road sometime the week of Dec. 17,” Cater said, “weather permitting.”

On 30th Avenue, pavement markings are expected to be put in place by the end of the week. The road is also expected to be fully opened the week of Dec. 17.

Businesses respondHometown Meats, 4924 60th St., was not directly affected by this round of roadwork along 60th Street, but, said manager Chris Honey, “we heard from a few customers who were not sure how to (navigate the construction to the east) to get to us.”

Honey added, “I hear they are planning to eventually get to this part of 60th Street and I am not looking forward to that.”

Others noted the ongoing construction has proved challenging, and two business owners along 22nd Avenue just south of 30th Street declined to comment.

William Zimmerman, manager of Valeo’s Pizza, 5021 30th Ave., said he’s relieved to see an end in sight. Road construction “is clearing up and it looks like they should be done about end of November,” he said.

“It’s been pretty detrimental, our drivers use (the 30th Avenue driveway) for in and out deliveries and couldn’t go southbound. But it should be getting better soon.”

Moving aheadCater admitted that work on 60th Street has been going on for some time, but said that the road is planned to open the week of Nov. 29.

“All the projects are taking a bit, but they’re big projects,” Cater said.

Like most construction projects, the schedule is subject to the weather. For now, Cater said work was continuing despite increasingly colder nights.

“It’s still pretty favorable,” Cater said. “We’re not overly concerned about the weather right now.”

Regardless of any unforeseen delays, Cater thanked the hard work of the construction crews and contractors, as well as the public’s patience.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience,” Cater said. “They’re needed projects, they’re large projects.”

