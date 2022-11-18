 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
$1.9M AVAILABLE

City seeks input on use of federal funds to address homelessness, vulnerable populations

  • Updated
  • Comments

The City of Kenosha seeks public input to identify priority housing and service needs funded by a one-time $1.9 million allocation of HOME Investment Partnerships Program funding from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The funding, known as “HOME-ARP,” is part of a $5 billion commitment in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, specifically targeted to reduce homelessness and housing insecurity by providing housing, services and shelter.

Funds must be used primarily to benefit individuals and households in the following qualifying populations:

Those experiencing homelessness

Those at risk of becoming homelessness

Those fleeing or attempting to flee domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking

People are also reading…

Lewis Lopez walks briskly across the corridor and taps an electronic key to open the door to his studio apartment. A former homeless resident of Boston, Lopez is proud of his home and proudly describes changes he made since moving into the apartment. Lopez clearly is proud of his home and every little touch he made to it to reflect his taste. "I've been in jail. I've been... I've been in shelters. I've been in rehabs," Lopez says, putting his pride into context. Lopez's studio apartment is the result of a Boston strategy that has the city and area nonprofits using extensive outreach to get people who've been on the streets for more than a year into apartments and then provide services such as drug treatment and life-skills training like budgeting with the help of case managers. Lopez says the homeless life is hazardous, and he found it easier being in prison. In Boston, the number of people sleeping on the streets and in shelters has dropped 25% over two years as service providers focused on finding permanent housing for those who've been on the streets the longest. But homelessness is expected to be up nationally when the federal government releases results from an annual count later this year in the first full count conducted since the coronavirus pandemic began. Experts say with the end of pandemic relief measures that kept many people housed, the crisis is deepening.

Other populations with high risk of housing instability, including low-income households and high cost-burdened households; those that have moved two or more times in the last 60 days; and those that are living in a hotel/ motel.

The City of Kenosha is required to solicit input from stakeholders and the general public to develop an Allocation Plan to be submitted to HUD next year.

The Allocation Plan will detail the City’s priorities for use of the funding, as well as the process to be used to distribute the funding.

Public Hearings also will be conducted in the coming months to help formulate a funding allocation plan. Input will be solicited from agencies that serve potential beneficiaries of the funding, including homeless and domestic violence service providers, affordable housing developers, veterans’ groups, Public Housing Authorities, and public or private organizations that address fair housing, civil rights, and the needs of persons with disabilities.

The City of Kenosha HOME-ARP survey can be accessed at https://arcg.is/181e891 and will be open until Dec. 31.

For more information on HOME-ARP funding, visit www.hudexchange.info/programs/home-arp/.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

US and allies vow pressure on North Korea after new missile lauch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert