City seeks input on use of federal funds to address homelessness, vulnerable populations

The City of Kenosha seeks public input to identify priority housing and service needs funded by a one-time $1.9 million allocation of HOME Investment Partnerships Program funding from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The funding, known as “HOME-ARP,” is part of a $5 billion commitment in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, specifically targeted to reduce homelessness and housing insecurity by providing housing, services and shelter.

Funds must be used primarily to benefit individuals and households in the following qualifying populations:

Those experiencing homelessness

Those at risk of becoming homelessness

Those fleeing or attempting to flee domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking

Other populations with high risk of housing instability, including low-income households and high cost-burdened households; those that have moved two or more times in the last 60 days; and those that are living in a hotel/ motel.

The City of Kenosha is required to solicit input from stakeholders and the general public to develop an Allocation Plan to be submitted to HUD next year.

The Allocation Plan will detail the City’s priorities for use of the funding, as well as the process to be used to distribute the funding.

Public Hearings also will be conducted in the coming months to help formulate a funding allocation plan. Input will be solicited from agencies that serve potential beneficiaries of the funding, including homeless and domestic violence service providers, affordable housing developers, veterans’ groups, Public Housing Authorities, and public or private organizations that address fair housing, civil rights, and the needs of persons with disabilities.

The City of Kenosha HOME-ARP survey can be accessed at https://arcg.is/181e891 and will be open until Dec. 31.

For more information on HOME-ARP funding, visit www.hudexchange.info/programs/home-arp/.