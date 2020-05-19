City set to begin work on water retention basin

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The city of Kenosha soon will begin work on a storm water retention basin on 6.19 acres of vacant village land.
Pleasant Prairie’s Village Board on Monday night unanimously approved an ordinance to amend its comprehensive plan to allow the work to happen on the property, located south of 70th Street and west of 52nd Avenue.
Work is expected to begin yet this spring and be completed by the fall.
In 2012, the city conducted an analysis of its storm water infrastructure. Five years later, two significant rainfalls, one of 4.5 inches in a five-hour period on July 10, followed by a 3.2-inch event in a 14-hour period two days later — which were classified as a 200-year event with a 0.5% chance of occurring in any given year.
As a follow up to that, Kenosha further investigated in an attempt to secure a way to alleviate similar flooding concerns in the future.
“This is a project that’s been long overdue in this area,” Village Board President John Steinbrink said. “It’s going to affect quite a few areas and help alleviate the water problems.”
The land is owned by the city and was purchased to build the facility, according to information provided prior to the meeting. The project, which will serve surrounding residential areas, includes upsized storm sewers that will be installed.
A parallel storm storm sewer between 67th Place and 70th Street will be constructed to send water runoff to the new basin. The upsized storm sewers to 54 inches within the city rights-of-ways on 67th Place, 57th and 58th avenues and 68th and 70th streets also will be constructed.
Village Clerk Jane Snell, in response to a question from Trustee Brock Williamson, said all maintenance at the basin will fall under the city’s responsibilities.
“The site is owned by the city of Kenosha, so they will have the responsibility for monitoring that basin, pond and that property, no different than they did over the last six months,” she said. “It’s their responsibility to take care of that property.”
In addition, the village will not be putting any funds toward the project, Village Engineer Matt Fineour said.
An Urban Non-Point Source Construction Grant has been obtained by the city to help with the project. Work will not be allowed Friday through Tuesday for Memorial Day; Thursday, July 3 to Monday, July 6, for the July 4 holiday; and Friday, Sept. 4 to Tuesday, Sept. 8, for Labor Day.
The request previously received Plan Commission approval at its May 11 meeting.
