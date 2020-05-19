City set to begin work on water retention basin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The city of Kenosha soon will begin work on a storm water retention basin on 6.19 acres of vacant village land.

Pleasant Prairie’s Village Board on Monday night unanimously approved an ordinance to amend its comprehensive plan to allow the work to happen on the property, located south of 70th Street and west of 52nd Avenue.

Work is expected to begin yet this spring and be completed by the fall.

In 2012, the city conducted an analysis of its storm water infrastructure. Five years later, two significant rainfalls, one of 4.5 inches in a five-hour period on July 10, followed by a 3.2-inch event in a 14-hour period two days later — which were classified as a 200-year event with a 0.5% chance of occurring in any given year.

As a follow up to that, Kenosha further investigated in an attempt to secure a way to alleviate similar flooding concerns in the future.

“This is a project that’s been long overdue in this area,” Village Board President John Steinbrink said. “It’s going to affect quite a few areas and help alleviate the water problems.”