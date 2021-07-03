City sets garbage collection, other service hours for holiday week

Fourth of July celebrations involve a lot of fun activities, food and fireworks. Here is how you can keep your pet safe during the celebrations. Resist the urge to give your pet scraps from the barbeque. Changes to your pet’s diet can cause stomach problems. If you will be spending the day o…

There will be no curbside garbage, recycling, brush, tire, or bulk collection on Monday in recognition of the Fourth of July holiday.

Collection will be delayed one day for the week. For example, Monday’s route will be collected on Tuesday, and Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday. Regular collection schedules will resume the week of July 12.

The Bulk Drop-Off Site, 1001 50th St. will be closed on Monday. It will reopen on Tuesday for its normal hours of operation from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Yard Waste Drop-Off Site, 4071 88th Ave. (Highway H), will be closed Monday. It will re-open on Tuesday for its normal hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Concrete/Brick Drop-off Site, 6415 35th Ave., will be closed on Monday. It will reopen on Tuesday for normal hours of operation from 7 a.m. tp 3 p.m.

Call the Department of Public Works at 653-4050 if you have any questions.

