 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City sets garbage collection, other service hours for holiday week
View Comments
alert top story

City sets garbage collection, other service hours for holiday week

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

Fourth of July celebrations involve a lot of fun activities, food and fireworks. Here is how you can keep your pet safe during the celebrations. Resist the urge to give your pet scraps from the barbeque. Changes to your pet’s diet can cause stomach problems. If you will be spending the day o…

There will be no curbside garbage, recycling, brush, tire, or bulk collection on Monday in recognition of the Fourth of July holiday.

Collection will be delayed one day for the week. For example, Monday’s route will be collected on Tuesday, and Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday. Regular collection schedules will resume the week of July 12.

The Bulk Drop-Off Site, 1001 50th St. will be closed on Monday. It will reopen on Tuesday for its normal hours of operation from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Yard Waste Drop-Off Site, 4071 88th Ave. (Highway H), will be closed Monday. It will re-open on Tuesday for its normal hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Concrete/Brick Drop-off Site, 6415 35th Ave., will be closed on Monday. It will reopen on Tuesday for normal hours of operation from 7 a.m. tp 3 p.m.

Call the Department of Public Works at 653-4050 if you have any questions.

Kenosha's Celebrate America collection

1 of 10
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert