City sets garbage collection, other service hours for holiday week

Fourth of July celebrations involve a lot of fun activities, food and fireworks. Here is how you can keep your pet safe during the celebrations. Resist the urge to give your pet scraps from the barbeque. Changes to your pet’s diet can cause stomach problems. If you will be spending the day o…
There will be no curbside garbage, recycling, brush, tire, or bulk collection on Monday in recognition of the Fourth of July holiday.
Collection will be delayed one day for the week. For example, Monday’s route will be collected on Tuesday, and Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday. Regular collection schedules will resume the week of July 12.
The Bulk Drop-Off Site, 1001 50th St. will be closed on Monday. It will reopen on Tuesday for its normal hours of operation from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Kyrstal Wilson stocks the prizes at the midway next to Southport Marina during the 2018 Celebrate America event. The Rainbow Valley Carnival, featuring an assortment of rides, will be open July 3-5 in the Southport Marina parking lot.
Doug Daniels, left, plays the saxophone with other musicians as they perform with Tynon during "Celebrate America in HarborPark" activities in Kenosha on Tuesday. There are loads of Kenosha area activities, events, parades and fireworks scheduled today.
Missi Roland, of Lake Geneva, competes in the Pier Pups Dock Diving Contest with her border collie Syphon in 2017. The dog diving contest is back this year as part of the "Celebrate America" events at Kenosha's lakefront.
Fred Lukasik, of Mukwonago, competes in the 2017 Pier Pups Dock Diving Contest with his golden retriever Jax. This year’s contest, part of Kenosha’s “Celebrate America” festival, is July 4 and 5 in a pool just west of the Civil War Museum on Second Avenue.
