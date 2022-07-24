City sets municipal pool schedule for coming week

Due to staffing limitations, Anderson pool and Washington pool will be closed some days this season. Splashpads will be operational daily at Roosevelt and Schulte Parks and at the lakefront. The splashpad at Anderson will be open on pool days only.
The following is the pool schedule for the week of July 25, weather and sufficient staff permitting:
Monday, July 25: Closed Tuesday, July 26: Anderson Closed/Washington Open Wednesday July 27: Anderson Open/Washington Closed Thursday July 28: Anderson Closed/Washington Open Friday July 29: Anderson Closed/Washington Open Saturday July 30: Anderson Open/Washington Closed Sunday July 31: Anderson Open/Washington Closed
If you would like to check information about the status of the pools on the City website, visit:
https://www.kenosha.org/departments/public-works/parks/locations-amenities#swimmingpools
The City will update the page regarding operations, including feature closures, capacity limitations or pool closures. Regular pool hours are 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. The pools are closed on Mondays.
Eight simple ways to make your pool area safer
Intro
With summer in full swing, the kids will be looking for a place to cool down. Swimming pools are great places for family fun and to avoid the heat. But it’s important to ensure everyone follows these simple safety steps, provided by poolsafely.gov, to stay safer in and around the water this season.
Dreamstime
Safety equipment
Set up a safety post with ring buoy, shepherd’s crook and other safety equipment.
Dreamstime
Install proper barriers
A fence of at least four feet in height should surround the pool or spa on all sides and should not be climbable for children. It should have self-closing hinges and self-locking latches; it must open away from pool.
Dreamstime
Pool alarms
Install a door alarm from the house to the pool area, and floating or poolside alarms that make a warning sound if motion is detected in the pool.
Dreamstime
Stay away from drains
Do not play or swim near drains or suction outlets, especially in spas and shallow pools, and never enter a pool or spa that has a loose, broken or missing drain cover. Children’s hair, limbs, jewelry or bathing suits can get stuck in a drain or suction opening.
Dreamstime
Teach children how to swim
Swimming is not only fun, it’s a lifesaving skill. Enroll children in swimming lessons; there are many free or reduced-cost options available from your local YMCA, USA Swimming chapter or parks and recreation department.
Dreamstime
Floating devices
Consider giving kids personal flotation devices, like water wings or swim vests.
Dreamstime
Supervise the pool area
Always watch children when they’re in or near water, and never leave them unattended. Even if a lifeguard is present, parents and caregivers should still take the responsibility of being a designated water watcher. Drowning is a silent killer, since the victim often cannot shout out; keep a phone handy to dial emergency assistance.
Dreamstime
Know CPR
CPR can help save a life. CPR classes are available through many hospitals, community centers or by contacting the American Red Cross.
Dreamstime
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.