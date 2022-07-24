 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City sets municipal pool schedule for coming week

Due to staffing limitations, Anderson pool and Washington pool will be closed some days this season. Splashpads will be operational daily at Roosevelt and Schulte Parks and at the lakefront. The splashpad at Anderson will be open on pool days only.

The following is the pool schedule for the week of July 25, weather and sufficient staff permitting:

  • Monday, July 25: Closed
  • Tuesday, July 26: Anderson Closed/Washington Open
  • Wednesday July 27: Anderson Open/Washington Closed
  • Thursday July 28: Anderson Closed/Washington Open
  • Friday July 29: Anderson Closed/Washington Open
  • Saturday July 30: Anderson Open/Washington Closed
  • Sunday July 31: Anderson Open/Washington Closed

If you would like to check information about the status of the pools on the City website, visit: https://www.kenosha.org/departments/public-works/parks/locations-amenities#swimmingpools

The City will update the page regarding operations, including feature closures, capacity limitations or pool closures. Regular pool hours are 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. The pools are closed on Mondays.

