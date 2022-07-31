City sets municipal swimming pool schedule for coming week

Due to staffing limitations, Anderson pool and Washington pool will be closed some days this season. Splashpads will be operational daily at Roosevelt and Schulte Parks and at the lakefront. The splashpad at Anderson will be open on pool days only.

The following is the pool schedule for the week starting Aug. 1, weather permitting:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Anderson Open/Washington Closed

Wednesday: Anderson Closed/Washington Open

Thursday: Anderson Closed/Washington Open

Friday: Anderson Closed/Washington Open

Saturday: Anderson Open/ Washington Closed; Schedule in tentative; check the city website at www.kenosha.org/departments/publicworks/parks/locations-amenities#swimming-pools) on Friday for scheduled pool opening.

Sunday, Aug. 7: Anderson Open/Washington Closed

The city will update its webpage regarding operations, including feature closures, capacity limitations or pool closures. Regular pool hours are 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. The pools are closed on Mondays.