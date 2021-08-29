City sets schedule for trick-or-treating on Sunday, Oct. 31

The City of Kenosha has set hours of trick-or-treat for 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Households interested in giving away treats should indicate their interest by turning on a light on their porch or in the front yard.
People should be mindful of maintaining social distancing between groups of trick-or-treaters from different households because of the pandemic. Even those not in costume should consider wearing a mask.
Drivers are reminded to slow down and take extra caution during the hours of trick-or-treat, to avoid accidents.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers the following safety tips for trick-or-treat:
- Eat only factory-wrapped treats. Avoid eating homemade treats made by strangers.
- Wear well-fitting masks, costumes, and shoes to avoid blocked vision, trips and falls.
- Look both ways before crossing the street. Use crosswalks wherever possible.
- Swords, knives, and other costume accessories should be short, soft and flexible.
- Examine all treats for choking hazards and tampering before eating them.
- Consider adding reflective tape to costumes to assist in visibility after dark. Sunset is at 5:45 p.m. in Kenosha on Oct. 31.
For more safety tips from the CDC visit the web site: https://blogs.cdc.gov/publichealthmatters/2019/10/halloweentips/.
