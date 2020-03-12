City suspends large public gatherings, expands early voting amid virus concerns

Kenosha city officials announced Thursday that public information meetings of 50 or more people are being suspended in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

No public information meetings will be scheduled for the next 30 days, the city announced in a news release.

That includes meetings regarding the city's move to a new recycling and trash collection program. Meetings had been scheduled for March 14 and 21 as well as April 4. Future collection program meetings will be considered after April 13.

Meetings of the City Council and city committees will proceed as scheduled.

“Our No. 1 priority is protecting the health and safety of the community, with continuity of government services,” said Mayor John Antaramian. “Be assured that city hall will remain open for business, and all vital functions will continue to be provided. If necessary, the city has the capability for city employees to work off-site.”

Early voting expanded

In addition, the city has expanded early in-person voting.

Originally scheduled to begin March 23, early voting will now begin March 17. All early voting is at city hall, 625 52nd St. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each weekday through April 3.