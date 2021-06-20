 Skip to main content
City to hold second public meeting on Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood on Tuesday
City to hold second public meeting on Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood on Tuesday

The City of Kenosha will hold its second public meeting Tuesday evening on the proposed Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood at the former site of the Chrysler plant.

The meeting will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the former Brown Bank building, 2222 63rd St., with a presentation at 5:30 p.m. and opportunities to provide feedback on the project.

Last December, the City of Kenosha commissioned the SmithGroup, an integrated design and engineering firm, to develop a master plan for the 107 acre lot, located between 52nd and 60th Streets, east of 30th Ave.

Project manager Edward St. Peter said the neighborhood is part of the “Mayor’s vision,” to “keep the talent in the community.” The Innovation Neighborhood would foster opportunities in education, workforce training, entrepreneurial development and job placement, with a focus on STEM fields.

With a mix of residential, business, technology, and recreational spaces, St. Peter said the neighborhood would be “a full community” that would integrate the surrounding areas.

KN VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Mayor John Antaramian discusses the vision for the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood project which is proposed to be developed at the 107-acre, former Chrysler Engine Plant site, east of 30th Avenue between 52nd and 60th streets, during an interview with Kenosha News reporter Terry Flores on Dec. 16, 2020. Julie Huls, consultant with the Waymaker Group, which specializes in transformative economic development appears via video conference. City project manager Ed St. Peter, hired to oversee the billion-dollar innovation project, as well as, the Downtown Vision plan, also attends.

The city held its first public meeting in May to seek public input on the project.

Last week, the state Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee voted to exclude nearly $10 million in state funding for an innovation center at the site.

