City to hold second public meeting on Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood on Tuesday

The City of Kenosha will hold its second public meeting Tuesday evening on the proposed Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood at the former site of the Chrysler plant.

The meeting will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the former Brown Bank building, 2222 63rd St., with a presentation at 5:30 p.m. and opportunities to provide feedback on the project.

Last December, the City of Kenosha commissioned the SmithGroup, an integrated design and engineering firm, to develop a master plan for the 107 acre lot, located between 52nd and 60th Streets, east of 30th Ave.

Project manager Edward St. Peter said the neighborhood is part of the “Mayor’s vision,” to “keep the talent in the community.” The Innovation Neighborhood would foster opportunities in education, workforce training, entrepreneurial development and job placement, with a focus on STEM fields.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With a mix of residential, business, technology, and recreational spaces, St. Peter said the neighborhood would be “a full community” that would integrate the surrounding areas.

The city held its first public meeting in May to seek public input on the project.