City to launch sale of bulk waste tickets online on Monday

The City of Kenosha will offer the purchase of bulk waste tickets online starting on Monday.

There will be now two ways bulk drop-off tickets can be purchased: online or in-person at the Municipal Building at 625 52nd St, Room 305; any previously purchased paper bulk tickets will be honored. Go to kenosha.org and click the “Bulk Waste Ticket Pay Online” button.

The new system will allow for online purchases of bulk tickets, with use of check, credit cards and debit cards (with enabled credit features only). Once payment is verified you will be provided with a receipt that can be printed and presented at the Bulk Waste Drop-off Site at1001 50th St. Alternatively, you can keep a digital image of the receipt, sent via email, on your smart device to be presented at the drop-off site.

The City is not responsible for lost/unused receipts. Please remember all bulk drop-off receipts are non-refundable and do not expire.

Bulk tickets purchased online will be emailed to you. You may then print and present them at the bulk site or pull the confirmation up on your phone to show the attendant. If purchased in-person, a paper receipt will be printed for you.