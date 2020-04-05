City to receive federal emergency funding to address COVID-19 effects on economy, housing

Kenosha will receive $665,910 in an initial round of community development block grant funding as part of a federal emergency bill signed last week to address economic and housing effects brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In total, Wisconsin is expected to receive $37,286,321 in new federal grants — funding that was included in the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, according to U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis. The state will also receive $16,107,955 in CDBG funding to support local communities on the frontlines of the pandemic.
The CARES Act included $5 billion total in CDBG funding.
Mayor John Antaramian said Wednesday that the city is currently awaiting directives from the federal government for how the funding can specifically be used. However, early ideas, he said, have centered on how to assist the “very small businesses.”
“That’s going to be the group hardest hit if we want to keep them viable,” he said. “None of this is set in stone because we don’t have the rules. This is an idea and one of the first things we’re looking at.”
He said the administration is also awaiting directives for how the funding can be used to address the housing component.
According to Baldwin, this initial round of funding is being allocated to states and local governments that received the block grants this year.
Additional block grant allocations are forthcoming, including $1 billion to states to support a coordinated response across entitlement and non-entitlement communities. Another $2 billion will be allocated to states and units of local government, cities and counties based on the prevalence and risk of COVID-19 and related economic and housing disruption.
“Local officials and the communities they serve need resources to respond to the public health, economic and housing challenges we face. This federal support will help local communities quickly respond to this pandemic,” Baldwin said Tuesday. “I’ve seen firsthand how community development block grants help people throughout our state. Now more than ever, this funding is needed for local community development initiatives to support our workers, families and neighborhoods. We are all in this together, so we need to continue working together to get through this public health crisis and move our state forward.”
In addition to Kenosha, the following cities and counties in Wisconsin will also receive their respective share of CDBG funding from the CARES Act:
- City of Appleton: $348,255
- City of Beloit: $384,288
- City of Eau Claire: $316,591
- City of Fond Du Lac: $335,496
- City of Green Bay: $595,446
- City of Janesville: $286,421
- City of La Crosse: $518,988
- City of Madison: $1,160,897
- City of Milwaukee: $9,574,616
- City of Neenah: $128,328
- City of Oshkosh: $494,757
- City of Racine: $1,108,649
- City of Sheboygan: $539,956
- City of Superior: $417,655
- City of Wausau: $371,608
- City of Wauwatosa: $594,265
- City of West Allis: $762,000
- Dane County: $730,767
- Milwaukee County: $992,237
- Waukesha County: $861,236
