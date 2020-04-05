City to receive federal emergency funding to address COVID-19 effects on economy, housing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Kenosha will receive $665,910 in an initial round of community development block grant funding as part of a federal emergency bill signed last week to address economic and housing effects brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, Wisconsin is expected to receive $37,286,321 in new federal grants — funding that was included in the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, according to U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis. The state will also receive $16,107,955 in CDBG funding to support local communities on the frontlines of the pandemic.

The CARES Act included $5 billion total in CDBG funding.

Mayor John Antaramian said Wednesday that the city is currently awaiting directives from the federal government for how the funding can specifically be used. However, early ideas, he said, have centered on how to assist the “very small businesses.”

“That’s going to be the group hardest hit if we want to keep them viable,” he said. “None of this is set in stone because we don’t have the rules. This is an idea and one of the first things we’re looking at.”

He said the administration is also awaiting directives for how the funding can be used to address the housing component.