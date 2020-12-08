City to reimburse on-duty police officers for damage to personal vehicles during riots

The city will pay for damages to the personal vehicles of four Kenosha Police officers who were on duty during the civil unrest that ensued following the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23.
The Kenosha City Council voted 16-1 Monday night to pay the costs of damages not covered by the officers’ insurance companies. Ald. Anthony Kennedy cast the dissenting vote. In total, damages to the vehicles, which in at least one case included towing, was $1,166.09, according to amounts described in the resolution.
The vehicles had tire, window, hood and body damage, among other things. In one instance, a large rock was discovered in the damaged back seat of a Ford Focus where the rear window was shattered. The hood of a Chevrolet Traverse was smashed with a brick along with damage to the windshield, driver’s side mirror and roof. A Ford F-150 pickup truck had a punctured driver’s side front tire, while a Hyundai Tucson received damages to the right rear door and quarter panel.
Officers had parked their vehicles in the structure at 920 54th street that serves as parking for the nearby Public Safety Building, at 1000 55th St. The building houses both city and county law enforcement operations.
During the days that followed Blake’s shooting, rioters caused upward of $50 million in damage to as many as 100 businesses and other properties in Downtown and Uptown, which bore the brunt of the destruction. The city reported it had incurred nearly $2 million to its own vehicles, mainly older garbage trucks and dump trucks.
Support Local Journalism
In casting the “no” vote, Kennedy objected to the amount of personal information disclosed. He questioned why the matter had not been handled by way of the city’s claims process instead of a resolution.
According to City Administrator John Morrissey, officers could have filed independent claims.
“After discussion, it was determined that since they were officers that were on duty at the time, the best way would be for the council to approve the funds that were not covered by insurance,” Morrissey said. “It appeared to be the best mechanism to make sure the officers were made whole.”
Kennedy challenged the assertion wondering when the city had ever used that mechanism in the past. Morrissey said he did not know of a time when the city had.
While he understood the administrator’s rationale, Kennedy said he felt uneasy about the method the council was being asked to approve, as well as, the amount of information disclosed.
“I’m very concerned about this and I hope this doesn’t become precedent,” he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.