City to reimburse on-duty police officers for damage to personal vehicles during riots

The city will pay for damages to the personal vehicles of four Kenosha Police officers who were on duty during the civil unrest that ensued following the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23.

The Kenosha City Council voted 16-1 Monday night to pay the costs of damages not covered by the officers’ insurance companies. Ald. Anthony Kennedy cast the dissenting vote. In total, damages to the vehicles, which in at least one case included towing, was $1,166.09, according to amounts described in the resolution.

The vehicles had tire, window, hood and body damage, among other things. In one instance, a large rock was discovered in the damaged back seat of a Ford Focus where the rear window was shattered. The hood of a Chevrolet Traverse was smashed with a brick along with damage to the windshield, driver’s side mirror and roof. A Ford F-150 pickup truck had a punctured driver’s side front tire, while a Hyundai Tucson received damages to the right rear door and quarter panel.

Officers had parked their vehicles in the structure at 920 54th street that serves as parking for the nearby Public Safety Building, at 1000 55th St. The building houses both city and county law enforcement operations.