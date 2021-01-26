City to spend $3M on groundwater remediation project at former Chrysler Corp. site

The former Chrysler Engine Plant site is expected to undergo groundwater remediation that will include the use of “bugs,” or special microbes designed to consume contaminants in place.
The remediation is expected to begin this spring as part of a more than $3 million second-phase effort to further neutralize contaminants left behind when the auto industry giant closed more than a decade ago. The first phase was completed a year ago with soil excavation to remove areas with the highest contamination.
The Public Works Committee voted unanimously to award the contract for remediation to San Clemente, Calif.-based Regenesis Bioremediation Products Inc. at its meeting Monday night.
The $2.6 million contract includes nearly $400,000 in contingency funds to cover unforeseen costs. The city plans to fund the costs through the Kenosha Engine Plant Bankruptcy Escrow account, “Ready to Reuse” grants and city funds set aside for the capital improvement project.
Regensis was one of three firms that submitted proposals for the remediation project, according to a report to the committee.
The firms were tasked with coming up with a proposal that would meet the requirement of reducing 90 percent of the groundwater contamination currently at the site, according Public Works Director Shelley Billingsley.
The Regensis proposal, according to her report, provided the most cost-effective method for meeting remediation goals.
Groundwater, soil clean-up
Lanette Altenbach, senior hydrogeologist and project manager with AECOM, the city’s environmental consultant to the project, said the Regensis plan involves the injection of chemicals to reduce contaminants “to below groundwater quality standards established by the State of Wisconsin.”
According to a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources summary of investigation and clean up, among the contaminants found in the soil and groundwater were petroleum compounds, chlorinated solvents, hydraulic fluid, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), and metals, including lead, chromium and zinc.
Altenbach said the injections would take place over a six-week period in four locations at the Chrysler site. The locations are:
The west-central area of the property, midway between 52nd and 60th streets.
A well on the northern boundary.
A smaller area at the end of the main gate, which formerly held storage tanks.
South of the new stormwater pond, formerly railroad tracks.
The injected compounds work over a period of several years, Altenbach said. The process also includes introducing a type of carbon that sequesters the release of harmful gasses, preventing them from migrating off the 107-acre site. The property lies east of 30th Avenue between 52nd and 60th streets.
“So, everything should be contained on-site and within the areas that are being treated,” Altenbach said. “Once the groundwater is treated, we’ll continue to monitor around and in the area of treatment until it reaches a steady state.”
In the meantime, the area will be able to be “redeveloped and brought into productive use,” she said.
In December, the city announced plans to transform the former industrial property into the “Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood.” The $1 billion, multifaceted project envisions an innovation center with an intrinsic connection to its surrounding neighborhoods — Lincoln, Columbus, McKinley, Wilson, Roosevelt and Uptown — providing opportunities for education, workforce training, entrepreneurial development and job placement in high-growth digital and STEM fields.
The ‘bug thing’
Ald. David Bogdala was curious about the remediation plan that also involves the microbes.
“Is this the ‘bug thing’ that I’ve heard about?” he asked.
“Yeah. In part, it’s the ‘bug thing.’” Altenbach said.
She explained that the microbes cause the “undesirable” chemicals in the ground to break apart and “eventually go away.”
“They do that because they use some of the (injected) chemical, and the breakdown of those chemicals (is) used as food for the microbes. And, once their food is gone, the microbes die off,” she said.
Bogdala wondered about whether the microbes would need to be extracted.
“No,” Altenbach said. “There should not be any residuals. Although, as I suggested, we will be injecting some carbon. And the carbon stays in the ground to act as an absorbent.”
She added that the carbon remains in the ground, as well.
“In order to get that approved, we have to get a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources injection permit,” Altenbach continued. “And they’ll be reviewing the concentrations and injection rates before any work will occur on the site.”
No leaching
Bogdala wondered about whether any chemicals have been leaching off the site.
Altenbach said three groundwater extraction systems have been left intact since Chrysler first occupied the property.
“Those systems have been kept running in order to make sure that none of the groundwater leaves the property boundaries,” she said.
The wells around the perimeter, she said, have been monitored for several years.
“We’re not really detecting anything outside the property boundaries at all,” she said.