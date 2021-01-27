City to spend $3M on groundwater remediation project at former Chrysler Engine Plant

“So, everything should be contained on-site and within the areas that are being treated,” Altenbach said. “Once the groundwater is treated, we’ll continue to monitor around and in the area of treatment until it reaches a steady state.”

In the meantime, the area will be able to be “redeveloped and brought into productive use,” she said.

In December, the city announced plans to transform the former industrial property into the “Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood.” The $1 billion, multifaceted project envisions an innovation center with an intrinsic connection to its surrounding neighborhoods — Lincoln, Columbus, McKinley, Wilson, Roosevelt and Uptown — providing opportunities for education, workforce training, entrepreneurial development and job placement in high-growth digital and STEM fields.

The ‘bug thing’

Ald. David Bogdala was curious about the remediation plan that also involves the microbes.

“Is this the ‘bug thing’ that I’ve heard about?” he asked.

“Yeah. In part, it’s the ‘bug thing.’” Altenbach said.

She explained that the microbes cause the “undesirable” chemicals in the ground to break apart and “eventually go away.”