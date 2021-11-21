City trash collection, other service sites to close for Thanksgiving

There will be no curbside garbage, recycling, brush, yard waste, tire, or bulk collection on Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Collection will be delayed one day for Thursday’s and Friday’s routes only. Thursday ‘s route will be collected on Friday and Friday’s route will be collected Saturday.

The Bulk Drop-Off Site, 1001-50th Street will be closed on Thursday and will reopen on Saturday for its normal hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Concrete and Brick/Block Drop-Off Site, 6415 35th Avenue, will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Friday for its normal hours of operation from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Yard Waste Drop Off Site, 4071-88th Avenue (HWY H), will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Friday for its normal hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Yard Waste Drop off Site will be closed for the season beginning on Sunday, Dec. 5.

The Fall 2021 curbside yard waste collection program ends the week of Nov. 29, with the final day of collection being Dec. 3.

Please call the Department of Public Works at 262-653-4050 if you have any questions. Follow @City_of_Kenosha on Twitter for news and updates from the city.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0