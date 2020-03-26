City trash service collection continues; residents asked to hold off placing bulky items at curb

“There will, at times, be staff paired up on the side loading trucks to dilute the workload that we expect to increase. CDC distance can be maintained on those trucks. Collectors will have to continue to use their discretion when encountering any policy violations,” Powell said.

“The volume of trash put to the curb is anticipated to increase due to school closings and kids being home, as well as additional trash from carry-out services at restaurants instead of dine-in service. The Waste Division will make every effort to collect all material from the curb; however, please be aware of the weight and number of bags and containers put to the curb, as everything has to be collected manually, he said. “We understand many residents would like to take this unfortunate but available time to tackle spring cleaning early. The Waste Division would appreciate the residents discretion in how much is put on the curb to collect.”