City wins award for infrastructure achievement, donates $1,000 to YMCA program

Over the past five years, the city and the firm have partnered on stormwater-related projects that have reduced areas of significant flooding, said Ken Ward, manager of Ruekert & Mielke’s Kenosha office. Some have been smaller, like the Nash Park storm sewer overflow project, which helped to reduce flooding downstream from the Forest Park area. Other larger projects include the current Georgetown stormwater improvements and detention basin, and the former Chrysler site.

Ward said the projects make Kenosha a “more livable place” and help maintain a tax base viable for development or re-development.

Sugden said the firm works with many communities throughout the state, with five offices in Wisconsin. He said those awarded are “looking forward … at issues that need to be solved and planning for those solutions.”

“Some innovative thinking is part of the problem solving that needs to go on. That’s probably the biggest criteria that we’re looking for when we’re thinking of who would be the recipient,” he said.

This is the first time Kenosha has received the award, he said.