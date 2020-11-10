City wins award for infrastructure achievement, donates $1,000 to YMCA program

The City of Kenosha has won an award for its sound investment in infrastructure that includes a $1,000 donation to a local program of its choice to help further goals of education and career achievement for teens.
The civil engineering consulting group Ruekert & Mielke presented the city with the 2020 Investment in Infrastructure Achievement Award at the Public Works Committee meeting Monday night. The award included a $1,000 charitable donation, which went to the Kenosha YMCA’s new Teen Achievers program designed to help young people prepare for success through higher education or career employment.
The program includes college campus tours, guest speakers, field trips to various local businesses, and in-depth discussions about success after high school that help to broaden students’ understanding of their future possibilities.
Company President Stan Sugden said the firm initially had an awards program with a get-together and open house, but felt presentations to communities and donations to the local organization of the winners’ choice “was a better use of the funds.”
“It’s been a very successful program and so we’re excited to include the City of Kenosha,” he said.
According to the company, the city has made impressive advancements to its public infrastructure.
Over the past five years, the city and the firm have partnered on stormwater-related projects that have reduced areas of significant flooding, said Ken Ward, manager of Ruekert & Mielke’s Kenosha office. Some have been smaller, like the Nash Park storm sewer overflow project, which helped to reduce flooding downstream from the Forest Park area. Other larger projects include the current Georgetown stormwater improvements and detention basin, and the former Chrysler site.
Ward said the projects make Kenosha a “more livable place” and help maintain a tax base viable for development or re-development.
Sugden said the firm works with many communities throughout the state, with five offices in Wisconsin. He said those awarded are “looking forward … at issues that need to be solved and planning for those solutions.”
“Some innovative thinking is part of the problem solving that needs to go on. That’s probably the biggest criteria that we’re looking for when we’re thinking of who would be the recipient,” he said.
This is the first time Kenosha has received the award, he said.
Ald. David Bogdala said city officials have taken criticism for infrastructure planning and “things that people perceive as not being done." The award shows the city is headed in the right direction, he said.
“The fact that we’ve never received this award before is a testament to all the hard work that goes on with all these different projects,” he said.
He praised administration for its leadership and the committee for keeping the projects on track.
Ald. Bill Siel said the work done to resolve stormwater issues are the steps that have sustained the community.
“I’m proud that city staff has put together the plans that have come to fruition that has earned (them) this award,” he said.
Committee Chair Mitchell Pedersen congratulated the Public Works Department in earning the honor and picking a “great charity” that will benefit from it.
