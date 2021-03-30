City yard waste/brush drop off site to open April 5

The city’s yard waste/brush drop-off site at 4071 88th Ave. will open for the season on Monday.

The hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, excluding holidays.

The site is available to City of Kenosha residents only and is free of charge. Proper identification displaying proof of residency is required.

No commercial disposal is allowed.

Residents may drop off yard waste, brush and branches April through November at the self-serve site.

Yard waste can be taken to the site in city-approved biodegradable bags or in any clean container, but it must be clean and free of debris prior to disposal. The city processes the yard waste into a high-grade compost, which is available to city residents free of charge when available.

For drop off at the site, brush no longer needs to be bundled. Brush up to six inches in diameter and 12 feet in length is accepted. There is no weight limit for brush drop-off.

Those who may need additional assistance to unload their vehicles are encouraged to visit the site on Wednesdays, when additional staff is available to help.

Curbside yard waste collection