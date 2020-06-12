City yard waste site now has free mulch available

The Yard Waste/Brush Drop-Off Site at 4071 88th AVe. now has mulch available for pickup, The hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday excluding holidays.
The Yard Waste/Brush Drop-Off Site is free of charge. Proper identification displaying proof of residency within the City of Kenosha is required. People must have identification ready to show through the window to the site attendant. No commercial use is allowed.
The City processes the yard waste into a high-grade compost and mulch, which is offered to City residents free of charge when available. Compost is NOT currently available, but is expected to be available after July 6.
Due to the current pandemic there are restrictions placed on the site. During these times the City:
- Requires that all users of the site have the ability to load their own vehicles, as additional assistance will not be provided at this time.
- Requires that citizens show identification through their vehicle window showing proof of residency within the City of Kenosha, when requested by the site attendant.
- Requires that all users follow the direction of the site attendant as to the location of drop-off and pickup of material.
- Requires that all users follow CDC guidelines on social distancing.
The City does not guarantee there will be material available, as it is first-come, first-serve. Quantities may be limited.
There is construction on 88th Avenue / HWY H that will continue through the season. Due to the construction it is recommended that all users of the site enter from the south and exit to the north. The City will not allow waiting on 88th Avenue / Hwy H. If the site is full, drivers must proceed around the block until they are able to enter the site fully and safely. The Kenosha Police Department will enforce this requirement for the safety of the public and also construction crews working in the area.
First-time visitors to the site are advised to review directions -- including how to enter and procced through the site -- at the City website www.kenosha.org/departments/public-works/waste-recycling/drop-off
