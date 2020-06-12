City yard waste site now has free mulch available

There is construction on 88th Avenue / HWY H that will continue through the season. Due to the construction it is recommended that all users of the site enter from the south and exit to the north. The City will not allow waiting on 88th Avenue / Hwy H. If the site is full, drivers must proceed around the block until they are able to enter the site fully and safely. The Kenosha Police Department will enforce this requirement for the safety of the public and also construction crews working in the area.