City's drop-off sites remain closed due to COVID-19

The City of Kenosha’s drop-off sites for yard waste and bulk waste/recycling remain closed this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bulk waste/recycling drop-off site, 1001 50th St., is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Friday, May 15 for its normal hours of operation: from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays.

Citizens may schedule a curbside bulk waste pickup by calling the Department of Public Works at: 262-653-4050. Bulk waste pickups must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance of the regular waste collection day.

The yard waste drop-off site, 4071 88th Ave. (Hwy. H) is tentatively scheduled to open on Friday, May 15. Normal hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Spring 2020 curbside yard waste collection has begun and will continue through Friday, June 12, 2020.

The City of Kenosha requires that residents place their yard waste for curbside collection in city-approved biodegradable bags, which are the Bag To Nature, BioBag or Ecoguard bags.

Yard waste must be placed in these biodegradable bags, or it will not be picked up. Yard waste bags must be placed at the curb in a separate pile from the weekly trash collection.

