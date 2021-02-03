City's hazardous waste collection canceled due to predicted dangerous weather

The City of Kenosha has canceled its household hazardous waste collection event scheduled for Saturday due to dangerously cold weather predicted for that day.

Weather forecasters are calling for a temperature of five degrees below zero, with winds chills of 10 degrees below zero, according to city news release. The next collection event will be from 8 to 11 a.m. March 6 at the Kenosha Water Utility, 4401 Green Bay Road.

The event is open to City of Kenosha residents only; no commercial, business, industrial or non-profit organizations are eligible. Those with additional questions can contact the Kenosha Water Utility at 262-653-4300. Further information is available on the Kenosha Water Utility website: https://www.kenosha.org/departments/waterutility/household-hazardous-waste-program

