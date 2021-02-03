 Skip to main content
City's hazardous waste collection canceled due to predicted dangerous weather
City's hazardous waste collection canceled due to predicted dangerous weather

The City of Kenosha has canceled its household hazardous waste collection event scheduled for Saturday due to dangerously cold weather predicted for that day.

Weather forecasters are calling for a temperature of five degrees below zero, with winds chills of 10 degrees below zero, according to city news release. The next collection event will be from 8 to 11 a.m. March 6 at the Kenosha Water Utility, 4401 Green Bay Road.

The event is open to City of Kenosha residents only; no commercial, business, industrial or non-profit organizations are eligible. Those with additional questions can contact the Kenosha Water Utility at 262-653-4300. Further information is available on the Kenosha Water Utility website: https://www.kenosha.org/departments/waterutility/household-hazardous-waste-program

IN PHOTOS: Pictures from the Jan. 30-31 snowstorm

National Weather Service Meteorologist Chris Stumpf said Monday that Kenosha County saw an early official total of a foot of snow between Saturday night and Sunday.

He said his office was still waiting on additional data and that number would climb.

Reports from the Weather Service Sunday indicated snowfall totals closer to Lake Michigan could reach as high as 12 inches. Drifts in some places were even higher.

Other surrounding areas had observers report 7.6 inches in Twin Lakes, 8.5 in Pleasant Prairie and 10 in Silver Lake, according to the most recent update on Monday morning.

It was the most significant snow event in Kenosha County since 10 inches fell in 2015.

