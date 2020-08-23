City's new waste collection program officially in effect Monday

Late last year, the City Council approved the new automated system as part of a $7.7 million project in its 2020-2024 capital improvement program. The city also qualified for a $500,000 grant through The Recycling Partnership, a national non-profit group, funding which was used to purchase carts and providing them at no cost to households.

Benefits of new systemThe new system comes with other benefits including an improved recycling process and better worker safety. On Monday, the first day of under the new system, residents who are curious (and still around and awake) can expect to see the automated waste trucks with an attached robotic arm that will pick up the carts to empty trash and recycling.

Residents can fill their separate carts with trash and non-bagged loose recyclables, store them away and roll them out on their specific pickup day. If the carts do not need to be emptied, they can wait until the next collection.

“Recyclables cannot be in (plastic) bags, they need to be separate. No (plastic) bags in the recycle cart,” he said, but paper bags in can be placed as part of the mixed recycling in the blue cart. “Garbage needs to be in bags.”

Microchipped for accountability