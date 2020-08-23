City's new waste collection program officially in effect Monday

The days of blue plastic recycling bags and store-bought trash cans soon will be over.
Starting Monday, Kenosha officially enters the era of automated trash and recycling pick-up with 32,687 pairs of 95-gallon carts — two apiece for city households — tan for garbage, blue for recyclables.
The city began distribution of the new carts last month, with a select group of residents in an early-roll out, pilot-testing the program in mid-July.
“Everybody on Monday should have the new tan and blue 95-gallon carts and should be using them,” City Administrator John Morrissey said Thursday.
On pick up day
residents should:Place carts at the end of the driveway no later than 6 a.m.
Make sure that the wheels and handle of each cart is facing your house (or the curb, for some);
Leave a three-foot unobstructed circle around the carts to enable the automated arm to maneuver for collection;
Remember to place trash in trash bags into tan carts and place loose recyclables into blue carts.
Collection days
stay the sameResidents’ designated trash and recycling collection days are not changing. The city collects garbage Monday through Friday each week, and recycling every other week.
Late last year, the City Council approved the new automated system as part of a $7.7 million project in its 2020-2024 capital improvement program. The city also qualified for a $500,000 grant through The Recycling Partnership, a national non-profit group, funding which was used to purchase carts and providing them at no cost to households.
Benefits of new systemThe new system comes with other benefits including an improved recycling process and better worker safety. On Monday, the first day of under the new system, residents who are curious (and still around and awake) can expect to see the automated waste trucks with an attached robotic arm that will pick up the carts to empty trash and recycling.
Residents can fill their separate carts with trash and non-bagged loose recyclables, store them away and roll them out on their specific pickup day. If the carts do not need to be emptied, they can wait until the next collection.
“Recyclables cannot be in (plastic) bags, they need to be separate. No (plastic) bags in the recycle cart,” he said, but paper bags in can be placed as part of the mixed recycling in the blue cart. “Garbage needs to be in bags.”
Microchipped for accountability
Morrissey said public works officials are asking residents not to paint over or affix anything to the carts, such as their address, as the carts have special RFI microchip technology that is used to aid in the collection of waste and recycled items. The chips are coded to specific home addresses, which not only ensures accountability for pick-up, but can also help if the carts are lost, stolen or are moved down the block and around the corner where you can’t see them by an act of Mother Nature.
“They are already micro-chipped to your address. When the truck picks that up, that will log in the computer that that (cart) was there. So, if I take my neighbor’s, it’s going to throw up a red flag that the wrong cart was picked up at the wrong place,” Morrissey said.
He said in the case where the cart (each of which can withstand up to 44 mph winds, by the way) is somehow lost and later discovered, “they should contact public works.”
“They will have a (chip reader) that read it and we’d figure out where it goes back to,” he said.
Positive pilot testing
Morrissey said that of the residents who were part of the pilot testing of the carts had favorable experiences.
“Overall it was positive,” he said.
One of the biggest concerns was storage.
“They are much bigger than a typical garbage can. And, where they’re going to be stored is something that we’re just going to have to work out,” he said.
Currently, the ordinance requires that the carts be stored, preferably out of sight, in a garage or in an area behind the home. They can also be placed off to the side of the home, as long as that side isn’t street side, he said.
A few expressed some concerns including that they were “too big” for maneuvering or they don’t like the automated concept altogether.
“But I’ve told all of them, please give it a try. See if you can move them,” he said. “But also we know people who are in their 80s who have these same kinds of carts and can pull them up and down (their driveway).”
Residents with physical limitations
The city will continue to work with individuals who have physical limitations, he said.
“We still have the program that if you are physically disabled and you can’t do that, there’s a form and you call public works and as they have done currently, the waste collectors will come and remove your trash up by your house. So they’ll move the carts down and then they’ll put them back,” he said.
The city currently assists about 100 residents in that capacity, he said.
Morrissey said that, if needed, residents who request smaller carts, can exchange (yes, for free) the larger ones for 65-gallon for recycling and trash later this fall, but will not be able to request extra carts. Residents who find they need additional 95-gallon carts can receive them at a cost of $60 apiece.
