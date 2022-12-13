 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City's Parks Commission, Public Works Committee approve winter, spring events for 2023

On Saturday afternoon, Feb. 5, 2022, visitors flocked to Downtown Kenosha to celebrate winter at the Snow Daze Festival, touring the 44 glimmering ice sculptures stationed outside of local businesses and watching the process of turning ice into art at Veteran's Memorial Park.

Sponsored by the City of Kenosha, this is the eighth year for the festival featuring ice creations by Yorkville-based Art Below Zero. The theme was Candy Land, and several of the sculptures sport extra helping of sweet imagery.
WISCONSIN MARATHON

Tyler Borst, left, runs alongside his uncle Andy Ruffalo as they run the 5k during the Wisconsin Marathon on May 1, 2021.

The City of Kenosha's Parks Commission and Public Works Committee unanimously approved two wildly popular upcoming events Monday evening. 

The two bodies voted unanimously for the annual Snow Daze event held in Downtown in February and then the Wisconsin Marathon to be held in numerous locations throughout the city in May.

SNOW DAZE

Penney the Piggy Bank, an ice sculpture, appeared in a Snow Daze event in a previous year.

The city requested permission to use Sixth Avenue between 52nd Street and 54th Street for the Snow Daze event on Feb. 4, with a rain date of Feb. 11,  and to place ice sculptures on the sidewalks at various businesses through Feb. 18.

The event includes ice sculptures on display and ice carving demonstrations, games, music and activities from 1 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 4. Tear down is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Thousands are expected to attend the annual winter event. 

As part of the festivities, more than 40 ice sculptures are set to be placed around Veterans Memorial Park and Downtown businesses.

"This is something that Downtown really gets a great deal of benefit from," said Ald. Jan Michalski. "This is becoming a tradition and it has been well-received thus far." 

Popular race returns

Both bodies also approved a request from T-Race Productions, LLC for use of Eichelman, Wolfenbuttel, Pennoyer, Kennedy, Veterans and Simmons Island parks on May 6 for the popular Wisconsin Marathon. It also requested use of Celebration Place and roadways along the lakefront.

Event hours are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on May 6, with setup taking place May 5 starting at 8 a.m. (except for road closures). Take down will take place from 1:30 to 6 p.m. on May 6. Road closures will be in place on the event day only during event hours through take down.

Registered participants may run a marathon, half marathon or the much shorter 5K on city streets.  

The start and finish area is Celebration Place, where the post-race party will be held featuring recorded music, drinks and food. Over 2,000 are expected to attend. 

"This has always been one of those events that for a segment of our population brings a lot of people to Kenosha," Michalski said. "This is a full-fledged marathon just like the Boston Marathon or any other marathon." 

Ald. Dominic Ruffalo said he usually participates in the event and has already signed up for this spring's marathon.

"It brings tourism into the City of Kenosha and they do a fine job," Ruffalo said. 

Race director Jonathan Cain, of Des Plaines, Ill., spoke on behalf of the marathon at both meetings Monday. 

"We're happy to bring the race again next spring to Kenosha and bring a whole bunch of people into the city," Cain said. "I hope they spend a lot of money Downtown and in the general area."

