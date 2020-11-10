City's proposed capital improvement plan includes rebuilding Fire Station 4

A city fire station that houses the Kenosha Fire Department’s training center and administration will be reconstructed beginning next year, according to a proposed $9.1 million capital improvement plan for the building.

Under the plan, Station 4, at 4810 60th St., would be located to the west of its current site, said City Administrator John Morrissey. Station 4, which also currently houses fire administration headquarters, would be torn down to make way the new building. Six years ago, the city spent about $650,000 adding on to the existing Station 4 building to accommodate the Fire Department’s administration, which had to be moved out of the Municipal Building at 625 52nd St. due to accessibility issues.

Station 4, which was built in 1964, said Morrissey, will be a brand new building. It will be similar in design to the city’s newest building, Station 1, at 2210 52nd St. The $7 million station project opened in August 2019, consolidating stations 3 and 5, formerly at 2121 Roosevelt Road and 2125 Washington Road, respectively.

