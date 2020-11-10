City's proposed capital improvement plan includes rebuilding Fire Station 4

A city fire station that houses the Kenosha Fire Department’s training center and administration will be reconstructed beginning next year, according to a proposed $9.1 million capital improvement plan for the building.
Under the plan, Station 4, at 4810 60th St., would be located to the west of its current site, said City Administrator John Morrissey. Station 4, which also currently houses fire administration headquarters, would be torn down to make way the new building. Six years ago, the city spent about $650,000 adding on to the existing Station 4 building to accommodate the Fire Department’s administration, which had to be moved out of the Municipal Building at 625 52nd St. due to accessibility issues.
Station 4, which was built in 1964, said Morrissey, will be a brand new building. It will be similar in design to the city’s newest building, Station 1, at 2210 52nd St. The $7 million station project opened in August 2019, consolidating stations 3 and 5, formerly at 2121 Roosevelt Road and 2125 Washington Road, respectively.
Support Local Journalism
Engineering for the construction site has already begun and the Fire Department expects to begin rebuilding the station next year, with $5 million set aside in the capital improvement plan for 2021. Once completed, the administration will be moved Downtown to City Hall in the Municipal Building, or another Fire Department location.
“With the building of Station 4, it’ll be wherever we can find office space for the administration,” he said.
However, the overall plan is to have fire administration permanently located in the future City Hall, he said. As a part of the future Downtown plan, City Hall is proposed to be built at the northeast corner of 56th Street and Sheridan Road, just north of the post office and east of the courthouse. The plans for City Hall, at this point, are conceptual, Morrissey said, and the City Council has yet to approve formal plans for its development.
“This (Station 4) will be very similar to that in layout, except that it will have the training academy, the training tower and the mechanics’ bays built onto it,” he said. “Initially, it was going to be a remodel. Chief (Charles Leipzig) had looked at numbers to remodel it. The more they looked at it and the issues they have with the building. It didn’t make fiscal sense to just remodel it.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.