City's revised 5-year outdoor recreation plan to include partnerships with local groups

After several reviews this spring, city officials have put the finishing touches on a five-year plan for Kenosha’s green spaces.

The finalized document places renewed emphasis on partnerships with local groups. Mayor John Antaramian, who chairs the commission, had recommended language that puts the city on record in support of nonprofit and volunteer efforts that will enrich Kenosha’s parks system.

Commissioner Lydia Spottswood, as buildings and grounds chair, has with the Southport Park Association, an organization focused on creating park lands within Kenosha along and near the Lake Michigan shoreline.

“We’ve submitted a letter of intent already to the Fund for Lake Michigan for design and engineering funds and should be following up fairly soon with the actual grant application,” Spottswood said. “We wanted to make sure the CORP envisioned that kind of partnership since it’s already in place.”

Consulting firm Ayres Associates compiled the 256-page CORP document after combing through each of Kenosha’s 72 park and conservation sites.