Civil rights, social justice groups call for reforms in wake of Sheskey decision

The Kenosha County District Attorney’s decision not to criminally charge a Kenosha police officer in the shooting of Jacob Blake has amplified local and national civil rights’ and social justice groups’ criticism of law enforcement and their continued call to reform the justice system.

“As an African American, as a person of color, these kinds of decisions put more targets on the backs of people of color,” said Derrell Greene, who along with his wife, Adelene, are leaders in Kenosha’s Coalition for Dismantling Racism. “Not all, but in the majority of (cases), police officers have not been held accountable for these actions.”

Greene said the decision has led him to feel even more targeted by police.

“Because any action that he takes, no matter what happens, he’s gonna be exonerated, and if I take any defensive action, I’m going to be guilty because I have no rights when it comes to the police,” he said. “The police are right, and they have all the privileges and we have none.”

Greene believes that until police officers are put through the same legal process as non-law enforcement citizens, especially in cases where use of force is excessive, justice won’t be served.