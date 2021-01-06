Civil rights, social justice groups call for reforms in wake of Sheskey decision

The Kenosha County District Attorney’s decision not to criminally charge a Kenosha police officer in the shooting of Jacob Blake has amplified local and national civil rights’ and social justice groups’ criticism of law enforcement and their continued call to reform the justice system.
“As an African American, as a person of color, these kinds of decisions put more targets on the backs of people of color,” said Derrell Greene, who along with his wife, Adelene, are leaders in Kenosha’s Coalition for Dismantling Racism. “Not all, but in the majority of (cases), police officers have not been held accountable for these actions.”
Greene said the decision has led him to feel even more targeted by police.
“Because any action that he takes, no matter what happens, he’s gonna be exonerated, and if I take any defensive action, I’m going to be guilty because I have no rights when it comes to the police,” he said. “The police are right, and they have all the privileges and we have none.”
Greene believes that until police officers are put through the same legal process as non-law enforcement citizens, especially in cases where use of force is excessive, justice won’t be served.
“The process needs to be changed,” he said. “If a policeman, particularly if there’s an incident where a policeman is accused of using more force than is necessary or kills an individual, particularly if they’re unarmed ... they should have to stand trial like any other citizen.
“It has to be equitable for everybody. If they make the law equitable for everybody, then we’ll start seeing some changes.”
Adelene Greene said that police attitudes toward Black men and other minorities must change.
“They (police) automatically assume they’re guilty of something versus giving them the benefit of the doubt. This is how these situations escalate to the situation with Jacob Blake,” she said. “If their attitudes don’t change about Black communities or Black men in particular, these situations are going to continue to happen.”
Attitudes must change
Adelene Greene said better training for officers, such the recently instituted training to combat implicit bias in the Kenosha Police Department, can help.
“But it depends on how seriously they’re going to take it, because some of them are just going to go through the motions,” she said. “The mindset has to change, the attitude has to change. They have to take this seriously and look what is happening across the country with other encounters with police officers and Black people.”
Angela Cunningham, Kenosha resident and an attorney who is a candidate for Kenosha County Circuit Court judge, said while she places “tremendous faith” in the men and women in the justice system, she said they must acknowledge that “our community is in pain.”
“Division still exists and mistrust penetrates the souls of many in our community,” she said in a statement. “As concerned community members exercise their right to demonstrate, I urge all those gathering to maintain peace, exude calm, and prioritize safety. At this moment, we must focus our energy on securing and strengthening an inclusive vision of justice for all Americans.”
Cunningham, who has been active in local social justice causes, said that in order for the city to move forward, it must “elect people who will represent everyone.”
Cunningham is one of three candidates seeking the judge seat currently held by Judge Mary Kay Wagner, who is retiring.
“We need judges who will bring diverse experiences and broad perspectives so that Kenosha can heal,” Cunningham said.
Civil rights groups appalled
On the national front, leaders of civil rights groups criticized Graveley’s decision as one that has failed Black people.
“The district attorney’s decision is foul and shameful,” said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson, who called on the community to continue to “fight, organize and mobilize against police brutality.”
“It is yet another stark reminder of the free-willing atrocities committed against Black people at the hands of those entrusted to maintain public safety. Atrocities committed against the people of this country by the authorities cannot, and should not, go unanswered. The justice system failed Jacob Blake and, as such, failed us.”
“Far too many Black lives have been damaged or lost due to the egregious malpractice of police officers, elected officials and the justice system as a whole,” Johnson added, noting others who died violently, including Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. “If there was ever a time for us to unite against a common threat to the existence of Black people, it is now. Our fight for justice remains unyielding. Our thoughts and prayers remain with Jacob Blake, his family and friends.”
Decision an insult
Judith Browne Dianis, executive director of Advancement Project National Office, said among the reforms that need to occur include defunding law enforcement. She said Graveley’s argument that Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey — who shot Blake seven times, paralyzing him — could successfully make a case for self-defense and not face prosecution is insulting.
“This decision is an insult to all those advocating for justice and working to hold police officers accountable for abusing their power, and an insult to this country’s promise of a caring, inclusive and just democracy,” Dianis said.
“Again, the criminal legal system has protected police and not Black lives. Again, we are seeing no justice. We must continue to demand a radical transformation of this so-called public safety system so that we can all be free and safe. Let’s organize, protest, vote and repeat. Our power is the change agent.”
To that end, Dianis said the organization is committed to taking action in calling for defunding police, requiring police-free schools, ending “qualified immunity” and providing reparations for state violence against communities of color.
Double standard
Scott Roberts, senior director of Criminal Justice Campaigns at Color of Change, said the decision has served to reinforce racism that has been applied by the law enforcement toward people of color.
“America’s policing problem has always been a threat to public safety, but the issue is spiraling in Kenosha,” he said. “In the aftermath of the assault on Mr. Blake, a white supremacist gunman opened fire on protesters, killing two people, then walking past police completely unscathed.”
Roberts was referring to Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who has been charged with shooting and killing two Kenosha-area protesters and with the attempted homicide of a third man in the civil unrest and violence that followed Blake’s shooting.
Adelene Greene said the double standard applied is obvious.
“Had that been a Black man walking past the police with an AR-15, or whatever the weapon was, do you think he would’ve survived walking past the police?” she said. “Kyle Rittenhouse was given a pass. ... Had that been a Black person, I guarantee you he would’ve been shot dead.”
Margaret Huang, president and CEO of the Southern Poverty Law Center, also called for an overhaul of the justice system.
“Jacob Blake was shot in the back,” she said. “If we can’t find anything wrong with that, then our criminal justice system must be overhauled. Thankfully, Mr. Blake was not killed. But this continues a disturbing pattern of Black people being violently assaulted by police.”