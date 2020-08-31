Civil unrest, curfew costing gas stations thousands in lost revenue

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The civil unrest sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer has caused Kenosha gas stations east of I-94 thousands of dollars daily because of the curfew that has forced station owners to shut down their pumps and close early.

The timing couldn’t be worse, they say, as they are being forced to close during hours that are usually among the busiest of the day. Some often see a higher volume of business during the evening hours.

Hamza Abujad, manager of Bono Gas Station, 1401 75th St., said he has lost more than $3,000 a day in sales of gas and convenience store items, including cigarettes and snacks.

“Give or take, we have lost $27,000 since the curfew was imposed,” he said.

Bono usually closes at 1 a.m. on weekdays and 3 a.m. on weekends. The station opens at 8 a.m. One night during the past week, the station was still open at 7:30 p.m., a half hour past curfew.

“We tried to stay open, but the police told us we had to be closed,” Abujad said.

Bono, like many gas stations, sells a wide range of items, including face masks, T-shirts, cologne, bread, soft drinks and cigarettes. Many of its customers are regulars who usually buy other items when they stop for gas.