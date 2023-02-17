The Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., is hosting its Civil War Medical Weekend, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today (Feb. 18) and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The public is invited to join the 17th Corps Field Hospital — the largest Civil War Medical unit in the Midwest — for activities and demonstrations throughout the weekend.
The free event will feature interactive displays highlighting surgery, nursing care, pharmaceuticals and embalming.
Watching surgical demonstrations.
Viewing hundreds of original surgical instruments up close.
Hearing about the different diseases that affected soldiers.
Learning how women nursed the wounded and sick.
“Making pills” with Doctor Milam using an 1800s pill roller.
A special presentation by James Marten, a history professor at Marquette University, starts at 1 p.m. Saturday.
His program “will explore case studies of veterans of the 6th Wisconsin to examine a variety of challenges faced by survivors of the war and their families.”
The 17th Corps Field Hospital is a nonprofit group based in Illinois that is “dedicated to educating the public about Civil War medicine.”
The group is made up of educators, nurses, accountants, first responders, retired police officers and college students who perform medical demonstrations and displays throughout the Midwest.
