Civil War Medical Weekend today and Sunday at Kenosha's Civil War Museum

The Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., is hosting its Civil War Medical Weekend, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today (March 19) and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The public is invited to join the 17th Corps Field Hospital — the largest Civil War Medical unit in the Midwest — for activities and demonstrations throughout the weekend.
The free event will feature interactive displays including “touch the artifacts”; hundreds of original surgical instruments; making “pills” with Doctor Milam using an 1800s pill roller; talking to an undertaker about how soldiers were embalmed; and learning how women nursed the wounded and sick.
A highlight each day are Civil War surgical demonstrations at 1 p.m.
The 17th Corps Field Hospital is a nonprofit group based in Illinois that is “dedicated to educating the public about Civil War medicine.”
The group is made up of educators, nurses, accountants, first responders, retired police officers and college students who perform medical demonstrations and displays throughout the Midwest.
FOR ALL THE WORLD TO SEE: VISUAL CULTURE AND THE STRUGGLE FOR CIVIL RIGHTS. The exhibit examines the role that visual culture played in shaping and transforming the struggle for racial equality in America from the late 1940s to the mid-1970s.
Displays in the exhibit “For All the World to See: Visual Culture and the Struggle for Civil Rights” show the contrast between advertising, like the Aunt Jemima ads seen at left, and the brutal reality of the battle for civil rights, seen in the photo at right. The photo at right is a 1963 image by Charles Moore called “Demonstrators Seek Shelter from the Hoses” (appearing in the exhibit courtesy of Black Star).
"For All the World to See: Visual Culture and the Struggle for Civil Rights," on display through Aug. 11 at the Civil War Museum, examines the role visual culture played in shaping and transforming the struggle for racial equality in America from the late 1940s to the mid-1970s.
A portrait of photographer Gordon Parks, seen at left, is at the entrance of “For All the World to See: Visual Culture and the Struggle for Civil Rights,” on display at the Civil War Museum. Parks used his cameras as “weapons” in the civil rights battle. Above are objects from the TV series “Julia.” The NBC show starred Diahann Carroll and ran for 86 episodes, from Sept. 17, 1968, to March 23, 1971. (The 1945 Gordon Parks portait is by Arnold Eagle and is used courtesy of the National Portrait Gallery and Smithsonian Institution.)
PHOTOS: 'For All the World to See' at Civil War Museum
1 of 9
CIVIL RIGHTS EXHIBIT
“For All the World to See: Visual Culture and the Struggle for Civil Rights,” on display through Aug. 11 at the Civil War Museum,
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL RIGHTS EXHIBIT
The exhibit ends with an optimistic look a everyday life.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL RIGHTS EXHIBIT
FOR ALL THE WORLD TO SEE: VISUAL CULTURE AND THE STRUGGLE FOR CIVIL RIGHTS. The exhibit examines the role that visual culture played in shaping and transforming the struggle for racial equality in America from the late 1940s to the mid-1970s.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL RIGHTS EXHIBIT
"For All the World to See: Visual Culture and the Struggle for Civil Rights," on display through Aug. 11 at the Civil War Museum,
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL RIGHTS EXHIBIT
Objects from the TV series “Julia” are shown in the exhibit. The NBC show starred Diahann Carroll and ran for 86 episodes, from Sept. 17, 1968, to March 23, 1971.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL RIGHTS EXHIBIT
A portrait of photographer Gordon Parks is at "For All the World to See: Visual Culture and the Struggle for Civil Rights" is on display through Aug. 11 at the Civil War Museum.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL RIGHTS EXHIBIT
Displays in the exhibit “For All the World to See: Visual Culture and the Struggle for Civil Rights” show the contrast between advertising, like the Aunt Jemima ads seen at left, and the brutal reality of the battle for civil rights, seen in the photo at right. The photo at right is a 1963 image by Charles Moore called “Demonstrators Seek Shelter from the Hoses” (appearing in the exhibit courtesy of Black Star).
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL RIGHTS EXHIBIT
"For All the World to See: Visual Culture and the Struggle for Civil Rights," on display through Aug. 11 at the Civil War Museum, examines the role visual culture played in shaping and transforming the struggle for racial equality in America from the late 1940s to the mid-1970s.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL RIGHTS EXHIBIT
A portrait of photographer Gordon Parks, seen at left, is at the entrance of “For All the World to See: Visual Culture and the Struggle for Civil Rights,” on display at the Civil War Museum. Parks used his cameras as “weapons” in the civil rights battle. Above are objects from the TV series “Julia.” The NBC show starred Diahann Carroll and ran for 86 episodes, from Sept. 17, 1968, to March 23, 1971. (The 1945 Gordon Parks portait is by Arnold Eagle and is used courtesy of the National Portrait Gallery and Smithsonian Institution.)