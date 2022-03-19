Civil War Medical Weekend today and Sunday at Kenosha's Civil War Museum

The Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., is hosting its Civil War Medical Weekend, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today (March 19) and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The public is invited to join the 17th Corps Field Hospital — the largest Civil War Medical unit in the Midwest — for activities and demonstrations throughout the weekend.

The free event will feature interactive displays including “touch the artifacts”; hundreds of original surgical instruments; making “pills” with Doctor Milam using an 1800s pill roller; talking to an undertaker about how soldiers were embalmed; and learning how women nursed the wounded and sick.

A highlight each day are Civil War surgical demonstrations at 1 p.m.

The 17th Corps Field Hospital is a nonprofit group based in Illinois that is “dedicated to educating the public about Civil War medicine.”

The group is made up of educators, nurses, accountants, first responders, retired police officers and college students who perform medical demonstrations and displays throughout the Midwest.

