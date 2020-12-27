Civil War Museum exhibit tells the stories of foreign-born Union soldiers

Foreign-born soldiers in the Union Army, he said "came in big numbers from Germany and Ireland, but we also have stories of soldiers from China, the Philippines, Poland, Hungary and Cuba. Those are places people don't think of during the Civil War."

Creating the exhibit

The exhibit's graphics, installation and research was also done here by museum staffers, working under COVID-19 restrictions.

"The museum closed for a while earlier this year," Radandt said. "We were scattered as a staff but really came together for this project."

She added that the local museum's collection "really speaks to this story. We have a lot of artifacts that fit the focus on immigrants, plus it really relates to conversations that have been going on in our country in the past few years. We don't get political, however; we keep the exhibit to its time frame."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Why serve?

The huge numbers of newly arrived immigrants signing up to serve in the Union Army begs the question: Why would these men take on this dangerous endeavor?