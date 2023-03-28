When the Carthage College Wind Orchestra performs Wednesday night in Siebert Chapel, the clarinet section — including two soloists — will be featured.

The clarinet section is “often regarded as the core of any concert band,” said James Ripley, who conducts the Wind Orchestra.

“This concert will include selections that highlight several soloists as well as the entire section,” he said.

Lexy Klawonn, a senior music education major, will perform the “Rondo Variations” from Guy Woolfenden’s “Concerto for Clarinet.”

The Tremper High School graduate started learning the clarinet in fifth grade — mostly by accident.

“I wanted to play the saxophone,” she said, “but I hated the neck strap, so I chose the clarinet instead. It’s funny, because now I use a neck strap with my clarinet, to ease nerve damage.”

She just completed her student teaching at Trevor-Wilmot School, working with beginner and middle school student musicians, and she will soon begin a stint at Wilmot High School.

She calls the “Rondo” piece she’s performing “a fun and playful number. It’s a happy and fun piece.”

Overall, Klawonn enjoys “the sound and tone of the clarinet.”

She credits the college’s clarinet instructor, Barbara Drapcho, “for making our clarinet section so strong. She’s top-notch.”

That sentiment is echoed by the other soloist, Katiann Nelson, who says of Drapcho: “She’s amazing. We love her so much.”

Nelson, a senior music major who is also studying piano and voice, is performing “Derivations” by Morton Gould.

That number was originally written for clarinet icon Benny Goodman and his famous swing band of the 1930s.

Nelson, however, is not daunted by performing a Goodman number.

“I like jazz and swing music, so it’s perfect for me,” she said of the piece. “I love how the clarinet can do everything, from jazz to classical to 20th century music.”

During Wednesday’s concert, Nelson will “jazz it up” on her clarinet solo number, but after graduating in May, she’s looking forward to studying voice performance for opera.

In addition to the two soloists, the Wind Orchestra’s program features the entire clarinet section performing Zez Confrey’s “Dizzy Fingers.”

Also on the program: R. Nathaniel Dett’s “After the Cakewalk” (the next installment in the Wind Orchestra’s Black Composers Matter Initiative), John Mackey’s “Sheltering Sky” and Vincent Persichetti’s 1953 landmark work for band, “Pageant.”

“This concert is going to be so much fun,” Klawonn said. “We’ve got jazz, soloists and a clarinet choir.”

Audiences, Nelson said, “will hear so many different styles. This concert showcases a lot of voices, including women and Black composers. And the ‘Cakewalk’ piece sounds like ragtime. There is so much variety.”