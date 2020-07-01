Classic cars cruise into downtown Lake Geneva for rent

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Imagine being able to cruise around Lake Geneva in a classic car with the top down and a cool breeze in the air.

A new Lake Geneva business is looking to offer residents and tourists just such an experience.

Scoot Jockeys, located at 529 W. Main St. in Lake Geneva, is scheduled to open July 1 offering classic car rentals, including a 1969 Rolls Royce and a 1965 Ford Mustang.

The business, which also offers scooter sales, is partnering with American Classic Rides in Fox River Grove, Illinois, to provide the classic cars.

Patrick Hurst, owner of American Classic Rides, said he initially plans to make six to eight classic cars available for rent, but may add more if the service receives a positive response.

Several of the cars also may be stationed at area hotels and resorts.

Tammie Carstensen, general manager for the Harbor Shores hotel in Lake Geneva, said Hurst approached her about the classic car rental concept last fall, and she felt it would be a unique service.

“I thought to myself, ‘Oh my gosh, what a cool concept,’” Carstensen said. “I think it’s going to be a good amenity for the city.”